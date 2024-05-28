WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau gets challenged by YouTube golf star for a long drive contest

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most active golfers on social media. He has a personal YouTube Channel with over 600K subscribers where he posts regular updates about his game and life.

DeChambeau is currently doing a series of 'Can I Break 50' videos with various golfers. So far, he has played with Sergio Garcia, Paige Spiranac, and others. Along with YouTube, DeChambeau is also active on Instagram where he has 1.1 million followers.

DeChambeau recently played a round of golf at the Old American Golf Club with a popular golf YouTuber, Garrett Clark. He shared the video on his Instagram Stories where the YouTuber challenged the pro golfer to a long-drive contest.

He asked Bryson Dechambeau to go first, and as usual, he bombed a drive into the fairway. However, Clark surprised everyone by taking a junior club. This was a humorous moment between Clark and Bryson which the latter shared on social media.

Recap of Bryson DeChambeau's 2024 season so far

Bryson DeChambeau has had a decent start to 2024 so far. He has 4 top-10 finishes with his best finish coming at Jeddah, where he finished 4th in the event. DeChambeau is currently 12th in the individual standings with 53.66 points.

He is the skipper of Crushers GC, who are the leaders in the team standings with two championship wins. They currently have 105 points with 6 more events remaining in the season.

Bryson DeChambeau has worked on all aspects of his game this season.

DeChambeau has been playing some of the best golf of his life and is looking in sync with his game. He was known for his power off the tee, but this season, he has improved other aspects of his game as well.

DeChambeau's iron game has improved a lot as he is placed 9th with Dustin Johnson and has a 73.28% of Greens in Regulations this season. The 30-year-old golfer also leads the season in driving distance with an average driving distance of 318.9 yards.

Along with LIV Golf, DeChambeau has showcased impressive performances at the two Major Championships this year. He finished T6 at the Masters, his best finish at Augusta National, and was runner-up in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

Bryson DeChambeau will now compete in the Houston event on LIV Golf from June 7th to 9th. He will then head to Pinehurst to compete in the 2024 U.S. Open, the third Major Championship of the year.

