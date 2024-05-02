“The camaraderie we have between us” – Bryson DeChambeau on his team Crushers GC’s ‘secret sauce’ ahead of LIV Golf Singapore

Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC has revealed the secret sauce between his team members at LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed circuit would move to Singapore after the conclusion of LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club on April 28.

Bryson DeChambeau is the captain of the Crushers GC. The team members include Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri. In a press conference ahead of the LIV Golf Singapore, DeChambeau was asked about the secret sauce between his team members. He said:

"Our secret sauce is - I would say personally, from my experience, is the camaraderie we have between us and the trust we have in each other."

DeChambeau said that he was very lucky to have chosen them early on and they had stayed together tightly, akin to glue. He described his team members as solid individuals pointing out that, while they excelled at golf, they're just a great bunch of guys to spend time with. He added that he truly admired their quality of being great family men.

DeChambeau mentioned that they learned a lot from each other and appreciated the team aspect of LIV. He said:

"We learn a lot from each other and that's cool part about what LIV provides, is the ability to feed off of each other and learn and grow together. It's something that's not been afforded to us in professional golf other than college and maybe a couple of junior events but it's certainly a lot of fun."

Crushers GC won the team championship in the 2023 LIV Golf League and is on the top of the leaderboard this year as well.

A look at Bryson DeChambeau's performance at LIV Golf this year

Individually, Bryson DeChambeau won two tournaments in 2023 - LIV Golf Greenbrier and LIV Golf Chicago. He finished last year in the fourth position. This year, he is ranked eighth.

DeChambeau started off with a T26 finish at Mayakoba with a score of 1 under par. His did better in Las Vegas and finished T11 with a score of 11 under par. His best performance so far in 2024 came at Jeddah, where he finished fourth and helped his team Crushers GC to win too. In LIV Golf Hong Kong, Crushers GC won its second tournament and Bryson DeChambeau finished seventh.

DeChambeau's performance this year is as follows:

Mayakoba: T26 (-1)

Las Vegas: 11th (-7)

Jeddah: 4th (-12)

Hong Kong: 7th (-11)

Miami: 7th (-7)

Adelaide: T28 (-10)

He'll be teeing off at LIV Golf Singapore which is scheduled from May 3 to 5, 2024 at Sentosa Golf Club. Bryson DeChambeau is paired with Dustin Johnson and Martin Kaymer. The tournament has a purse of $25 million out of which $4 million will be taken home by the winner.

The other pairings for LIV Golf Singapore are as follows, with the first group teeing off at 9:15 ET:

Hole 1- Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm

Hole 2- Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Bubba Watson

Hole 3- Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Bryson DeChambeau

Hole 4- Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood

Hole 5- Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig

Hole 6- Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

Hole 7- Harold Varner III, Partick Reed, Pat Perez

Hole 8- Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree

Hole 9- Caleb Surrat, Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent

Hole 10- Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert

Hole 11- Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri

Hole 12- Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz

Hole 13- Dean Burmester, Charles Schwartzel, Brendan Grace

Hole 14- Thomas Pieters, Matthew Wolff, Pete Uihlein

Hole 15- Danny Lee, Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma

Hole 16- Adrian Meronk, Kalle Samooja, Richard Bland

Hole 17- Anthony Kim, Sam Horsfield, Hudson Swafford

Hole 18- Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka