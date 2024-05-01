2024 LIV Golf Singapore: Round 1 pairings and tee times explored

The 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event is all set to be held from May 3 to 5 at the Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) in Singapore. The field will consist of 13 teams with four players each, with two extra wild card entries for the tournament.

The LIV Golf Singapore event will boast a prize purse of $25 million, out of which $4 million will be the winner's share. This will be the second season that the tournament will return to Singapore, with Talor Gooch as the defending champion.

Jon Rahm enters the tournament as one of the favorites to win the event this year, as he continues to strive to keep up his top-10 streak for the year. The par 71 golf course will prove to be a tough yet fun outing for most golfers, with the first round having a shotgun start at 9:15 p.m. ET.

Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, and Jon Rahm are a notable grouping that will start off the tournament as group 1. Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, and Bryson DeChambeau are another notable pairing that will start together.

Tee times and pairings for Round 1 of LIV Golf Singapore explored

Following are the pairings for round 1 of LIV Golf Singapore. The tournament will be a shotgun start, and the first group will tee it off at 9:15 pm ET.

Hole 1- Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm

Hole 2- Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Bubba Watson

Hole 3- Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Bryson DeChambeau

Hole 4- Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood

Hole 5- Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig

Hole 6- Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

Hole 7- Harold Varner III, Partick Reed, Pat Perez

Hole 8- Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree

Hole 9- Caleb Surrat, Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent

Hole 10- Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert

Hole 11- Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri

Hole 12- Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz

Hole 13- Dean Burmester, Charles Schwartzel, Brendan Grace

Hole 14- Thomas Pieters, Matthew Wolff, Pete Uihlein

Hole 15- Danny Lee, Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma

Hole 16- Adrian Meronk, Kalle Samooja, Richard Bland

Hole 17- Anthony Kim, Sam Horsfield, Hudson Swafford

Hole 18- Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka

The pairings and tee times for rounds 2 and 3 will be released after the end of the first round.