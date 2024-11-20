WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau joins Donald Trump to watch Space X launch 

Reigning US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau attended the launch of Space X's Starship rocket on Tuesday (Nov. 19). DeChambeau was in the audience with President-elect Donald Trump and company owner Elon Musk, among others.

DeChambeau posted a video of the launch on his Instagram account. He accompanied the video with the following text:

"I’ve never been so inspired #spacex"

Donald Trump and Elon Musk forged a close relationship in the months leading up to the election. The South African entrepreneur was one of the most important supporters of the president-elect during his campaign.

Hours before the launch, Donald Trump posted on X:

"I’m heading to the Great State of Texas to watch the launch of the largest object ever to be elevated, not only to Space, but simply by lifting off the ground. Good luck to @ElonMusk and the Great Patriots involved in this incredible project!"

Bryson DeChambeau has also made several public appearances with President-elect Donald Trump in recent months. Last July, Trump appeared in a video produced for DeChambeau's YouTube channel, which has been viewed more than 13 million times.

Weeks later, DeChambeau was on hand for Donald Trump's victory speech after winning the U.S. presidential election. The president-elect even asked him to leave the audience and join him, along with his family and campaign team, on the event stage.

The significance of the event Bryson DeChambeau attended

This was the sixth flight test of the Starship mission and its goal was to expand the capabilities of the spacecraft and its engines and move closer to achieving full system reusability online.

The spacecraft successfully launched and achieved the planned flight. However, the spacecraft experienced rollback difficulties and a planned divert maneuver was executed. The rocket did not recover as planned and fell into the Gulf of Mexico.

Space X issued a press release on its official website stating that the data collected during the flight test provides "invaluable feedback" on the performance of the equipment in real flight conditions.

Space X's missions are subject to approval by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). If approved, the company will participate in the Artemis mission, which aims to return a crew to the moon by 2026.

Space X is one of the pioneers of private spaceflight. The company has achieved several milestones, including a mission to the International Space Station and several private manned missions. One of the company's innovations is the complete and rapid reusability of rockets.

The company was founded in 2001 by Elon Musk with a vision to reduce the cost of space launches and thereby accelerate the establishment of a viable colony on Mars. Today, Space X is one of the world's leading providers of space launch technology.

