Watch: Bryson Dechambeau’s incredible bunker shot to take the lead at LIV’s Greenbrier event

American Bryson DeChambeau leads the LIV Golf Greenbrier with four holes remaining in the third and decisive round. DeChambeau took the lead spectacularly, chipping from a bunker to reach the hole in the second.

Bryson DeChambeau began the round one stroke behind David Puig and Matthew Wolff, who were in the lead at the end of the second round. But DeChambeau put the pressure on early and birdied the first two holes to take the lead.

The play on hole 2 (446 yards, par 4) was a testament to the high quality of Bryson DeChambeau's golf.

His second shot landed in a sand hazard, specifically on one of its slopes, about three feet from the edge. But at the same time, DeChambeu had a clear view of the hole, which was about 10 feet away, and decided to go for it.

And what he tackled, he conquered. DeChambeau hit an accurate shot to land the ball on the green and roll cleanly into the hole.

With this shot, DeChambeau reached the provisional solo lead of the tournament. Throughout the round he has managed to consolidate and even extend his lead, which is now three strokes.

The current leader of the LIV Golf Greenbrier has gone from strength to strength in the tournament. Bryson DeChambeau had a first round of poor fortune, with five birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.

Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf Invitational - Greenbrier - Day Three (Image via Getty).

But he was clearly saving his best for the weekend. On Saturday, he played with no bogeys and nine birdies for an excellent 9-under 61. With this result, he climbed 23 places on the leaderboard and was placed second.

On the decisive day, DeChambeau started at full speed and birdied the first two holes to take the lead. He then went on a run of four birdies in a row to consolidate his lead. After a bogey on the eighth hole, he made five more birdies.

If this victory is achieved, it would be the first for DeChambeau in the individual competition of the LIV Golf circuit. His best result so far, considering the two seasons played there, is the second place achieved at the LIV Golf Andalucía at the beginning of last July.

In the team competition, the Crushers GC (captained by DeChambeau) did achieve a victory in the Mayakoba tournament at the beginning of the current season.

The Crushers GC are in second place at the LIV Golf Greenbrier, thanks to DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey's performances. They are five strokes behind Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann and Sebastian Muñoz's Torque GC.