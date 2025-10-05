WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau spotted at SMU-Syracuse college football matchup in Dallas

Bryson DeChambeau was spotted at a college football game after his Ryder Cup outing. The American golfer played for his country at last week’s biennial tournament, which wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, Sept. 28. The team struggled on its home ground and lost the title by two points.Days after the Ryder Cup, DeChambeau, who was the only LIV golfer to play for the U.S. team, attended the SMU Mustangs vs. Syracuse Orange college football game over the weekend. Sports analyst Billy Embody shared a video of the two-time major winner from his game day appearance on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:&quot;Bryson DeChambeau in the house for SMU-Syracuse. @SMUMustangsOn3&quot;Notably, Bryson DeChambeau played for Southern Methodist University during his college golf career. In his amateur career, he won the NCAA Individual Championship in 2015, becoming the first golfer from the SMU Mustangs to win the event.In his decorated collegiate career, he also won the U.S. Amateur. This week, finding time from his busy schedule, he attended his college football game. The SMU Mustangs were impressive against Syracuse and won the game 30-18.Bryson DeChambeau sends a heartfelt note after the Ryder Cup lossBryson DeChambeau was auto-qualified for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, but in the three-day event, the team struggled and ultimately lost the title. The LIV golfer shared a few glimpses of his outing on Instagram earlier this week and included a heartfelt caption for his team.&quot;I love this country #USA It was an honor to compete with this team. Until next time! 🇺🇸&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the Saturday fourball game, Bryson DeChambeau paired with current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and they competed against Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose but unfortunately lost the match 3&amp;2. In his first photo of the post, he included a picture with Scheffler, followed by a snap of him from the pre-tournament press conference.Bryson DeChambeau also shared a photo with Justin Thomas, with whom he played in the Friday foursome against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton but lost 4&amp;3. The last slide of the post included a snap of him shaking hands with U.S. team captain Keegan Bradley.DeChambeau got emotional after the U.S. team lost the Ryder Cup and opened up about the tournament in the post-round press conference on Sunday. He said (via ASAP Sports)&quot;I love my country. I don't know what else to say other than my dad -- all day I just kept feeling like he was saying, just keep swimming, it's not over until the whistle has blown. Albeit I tied at the end, but I had a chance to get it done, and I'm proud of the way I fought and really proud of the way I battled out there.&quot;Although DeChambeau had a tough time on the greens at the Ryder Cup, earlier this year on LIV Golf, he won the Korea event and was the runner-up at the PGA Championship.