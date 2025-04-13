WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau wins over Masters patrons ahead of final round contest with Rory McIlroy

Bryson DeChambeau won the crowd's hearts with his sweet gesture on Saturday, April 12, during the third round of the Masters 2025. The two-time Major winner has been remarkable with his game this week and is in contention for the title.

Ad

DeChambeau played a round of 69 on Saturday, which put him in second place on the leaderboard, just two strokes behind Rory McIlroy. Ahead of the Masters finale on Sunday, April 13, the American golfer stole the limelight as he met his fans and enjoyed a good time on the greens with them. He gave them a high five while thanking them for their support.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Last year, after winning the US Open, he celebrated the win with his fans and allowed them to touch his prestigious Major trophy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This week again, DeChambeau is in contention for another Major title alongside Rory McIlroy, who is in the lead after three rounds at the Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau shares his excitement to play with Rory McIlroy at the Masters 2025 finale

In the final round of the Masters 2025, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will tee off together. The duo will start their game at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday.

Ad

In the post-round press conference, Bryson DeChambeau shared his excitement to play in the finale of the Masters in a group with McIlroy, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"It will be the grandest stage that we've had in a long time, and I'm excited for it. We both want to win really, really badly, and it's -- you know, shoot, there's a lot of great players behind us, too.

Ad

"Got to be mindful of that and focus on -- it's about who can control themselves and who can execute the golf shots the best. In regard to the Patrons, it's going to be an electric atmosphere," he added.

Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy both were in contention for the 2024 US Open, held at Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course. The Northern Irish golfer shot 69 in the final round back then, while DeChambeau played a round of 71 to win the title. This week again, both are in contention for the Major, and fans have their eyes on who will win the 2025 Masters.

The game on Sunday at the Augusta National Golf Course will start at 9:40 am ET. All the players will tee off in groups of two except Brian Campbell, who will play alone, taking the first shot of the day. Jason Day will pair up with Ludvig Åberg for the final round and will tee off at 2:10 pm ET, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler will tee off with Shane Lowry at 2 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More