The 2023 Wyndham Championship is scheduled to be held between August 3 and 6 at the Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. With the tournament just one day away, players have already begun engaging in practice rounds.

An Byeong-hun had a fantastic start to his practice session and will hope it is an indicator that good things are ahead at the Wyndham Championship. He landed a hole in one during his practice session.

Last time out, Byeong-hun returned to the Open Championship, his first major after two years. He earned a spot at the tournament after a third-place finish at the Scottish Open and ended at T23.

For the Wyndham Championship, he has 40-1 odds according to SportsLine.

Full Field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship

Following is the full field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

An Byeong-hun

Ryan Armour

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Ryan Brehm

Sam Burns

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Andrew Novak

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Jon Mayer

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Ryan Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Kyle Reifers

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan