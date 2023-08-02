The 2023 Wyndham Championship is scheduled to be held between August 3 and 6 at the Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. With the tournament just one day away, players have already begun engaging in practice rounds.
An Byeong-hun had a fantastic start to his practice session and will hope it is an indicator that good things are ahead at the Wyndham Championship. He landed a hole in one during his practice session.
You can watch it here:
Last time out, Byeong-hun returned to the Open Championship, his first major after two years. He earned a spot at the tournament after a third-place finish at the Scottish Open and ended at T23.
For the Wyndham Championship, he has 40-1 odds according to SportsLine.
Full Field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship
Following is the full field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- An Byeong-hun
- Ryan Armour
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Ryan Brehm
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Andrew Novak
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Jon Mayer
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Ryan Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Kyle Reifers
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan