WATCH: Byeong Hun An kickstarts Wyndham Championship practice with a hole-in-one

By Saivee Phatak
Modified Aug 02, 2023 16:22 GMT
Byeong Hun An (Image via Getty)

The 2023 Wyndham Championship is scheduled to be held between August 3 and 6 at the Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. With the tournament just one day away, players have already begun engaging in practice rounds.

An Byeong-hun had a fantastic start to his practice session and will hope it is an indicator that good things are ahead at the Wyndham Championship. He landed a hole in one during his practice session.

You can watch it here:

Last time out, Byeong-hun returned to the Open Championship, his first major after two years. He earned a spot at the tournament after a third-place finish at the Scottish Open and ended at T23.

For the Wyndham Championship, he has 40-1 odds according to SportsLine.

Full Field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship

Following is the full field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

  • Ludvig Aberg
  • Tyson Alexander
  • An Byeong-hun
  • Ryan Armour
  • Sam Bennett
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Zac Blair
  • Ryan Brehm
  • Sam Burns
  • Cameron Champ
  • Stewart Cink
  • Eric Cole
  • Trevor Cone
  • Austin Cook
  • MJ Daffue
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Cam Davis
  • Thomas Detry
  • Luke Donald
  • Zecheng Dou
  • Jason Dufner
  • Tyler Duncan
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Harrison Endycott
  • Harris English
  • Dylan Frittelli
  • Brice Garnett
  • Brian Gay
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Doug Ghim
  • Michael Gligic
  • Lucas Glover
  • Will Gordon
  • Tano Goya
  • Brent Grant
  • Ben Griffin
  • Chesson Hadley
  • Adam Hadwin
  • James Hahn
  • Paul Haley II
  • Harry Hall
  • Nick Hardy
  • Scott Harrington
  • Russell Henley
  • Jim Herman
  • Kramer Hickok
  • Garrick Higgo
  • Andrew Novak
  • Billy Horschel
  • Beau Hossler
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Sungjae Im
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Zach Johnson
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Michael Kim
  • S.H. Kim
  • Chris Kirk
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Russell Knox
  • Kelly Kraft
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Martin Laird
  • Andrew Landry
  • Nate Lashley
  • K.H. Lee
  • Nicholas Lindheim
  • David Lingmerth
  • David Lipsky
  • Luke List
  • Adam Long
  • Davis Love III
  • Justin Lower
  • Shane Lowry
  • Peter Malnati
  • Ben Martin
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Brandon Matthews
  • Jon Mayer
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Max McGreevy
  • Troy Merritt
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Taylor Moore
  • Ryan Moore
  • Trey Mullinax
  • Matt NeSmith
  • Alex Noren
  • Henrik Norlander
  • Vincent Norrman
  • Andrew Novak
  • Augusto Núñez
  • Ryan Palmer
  • C.T. Pan
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Scott Piercy
  • J.T. Poston
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Aaron Rai
  • Chad Ramey
  • Chez Reavie
  • Doc Redman
  • Kyle Reifers
  • Davis Riley
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Kevin Roy
  • Sam Ryder
  • Rory Sabbatini
  • Adam Schenk
  • Matti Schmid
  • Matthias Schwab
  • Adam Scott
  • Robby Shelton
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Webb Simpson
  • Alex Smalley
  • Austin Smotherman
  • Brandt Snedeker
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Scott Stallings
  • Sam Stevens
  • Robert Streb
  • Kevin Streelman
  • Brian Stuard
  • Justin Suh
  • Adam Svensson
  • Callum Tarren
  • Ben Taylor
  • Justin Thomas
  • Davis Thompson
  • Brendon Todd
  • Kevin Tway
  • Erik van Rooyen
  • Jimmy Walker
  • Matt Wallace
  • Nick Watney
  • Trevor Werbylo
  • Richy Werenski
  • Kyle Westmoreland
  • Danny Willett
  • Gary Woodland
  • Brandon Wu
  • Carson Young
  • Kevin Yu
  • Carl Yuan

