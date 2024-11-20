WATCH: Caitlin Clark takes to the greens at 2024 RSM Pro-Am

Caitlin Clark is making headlines in the golf world once again as she was at Sea Island Golf Club, Georgia, on Wednesday playing in the Pro-Am event of the 2024 RSM Classic. Clark was playing in the same group as fellow Iowan and two-time major champion Zach Johnson.

Clark's outing at the event was posted in a video on X (formerly Twitter). The video featured some of Clark's best shots and has received over 18,000 views.

The WNBA star hit several greens in regulation as seen in the video. Her putter was also seemingly not as good as she might have hoped. Watch the video below:

This is the second time Clark has played with Johnson in a PGA Tour Pro-Am event, having previously played in the 2023 John Deere Classic. Back then, they were joined by Ludvig Aberg, who played on Wednesday with legendary former NFL star Tom Brady.

A week ago, Caitlin Clark played in the LPGA Tour's ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge Pro-Am event. She played the first nine holes with world number one Nelly Korda and the second nine holes with golf legend Annika Sorenstam.

The RSM Classic is the final event on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall schedule. The event will determine the 125 players who will keep their Tour cards for next season.

Caitlin Clark: "I'm a big fan of golf"

After playing in the RSM Classic Pro-Am, Caitlin Clark told the press that she is a big fan of golf. This was part of what she said (via PGA Tour News Service):

"I’m a big fan of golf. I love to play it and be around it. I think it’s just really fun. Every Sunday, I usually have the TV on and am watching (the PGA Tour)."

Clark also stated that her ideal foursome would consist of Nelly Korda, Stephen Curry, herself, and any other professional golfer.

At the same press conference, Zach Johnson highlighted Clark's golf skills. This was part of what Johnson had to say:

"She’s trying to play a lot … it’s hard; she’s got priorities, but she loves the game. It’s a good escape for her, as it should be … This is one of the hardest games there is, and golf is not a priority (for her), but the fact that she can put the clubface on the ball that consistent is pretty impressive."

The two-time major champion also said that Clark has raised the bar for women's sports in general and that she is even better as a person.

