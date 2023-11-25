Watch: Cameron Smith spotted practicing at Queensland just hours after he crashed out of the Australian PGA Championship

Missing a cut in his homeland is something Cameron Smith has never expected in his life, especially when he has been playing in incredible form. But at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship, a DP World Tour tournament, the Australian golfer had an unlucky nightmare.

Cameron Smith entered the competition's elite field with the assurance that he could win it back home. But he had trouble with his game, missing the cut by nine shots.

Prior to the start of the second round, last year's Open Championship victor was observed putting in practice at Queensland, the tournament's host state. PGA of Australia shared a video of the golfer hitting a few shots with his coach Grant Field.

"After an extended range session under the watchful eye of coach Grant Field, Cam Smith heads for the chipping green alongside @louisdobbelaar," they wrote in the caption.

But despite his best efforts, he was unable to make the cut and had to leave the competition after just 36 holes.

Smith fought back tears after his performances left him feeling dejected. After his poor performance on Friday, he was really sad. He tied Lars Van Meijel and Toby Walker with a second-round score of over par nine.

Cameron Smith's performance at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship

The 2023 Australian PGA Championship got underway on Thursday and Smith started his game with bogey. He certainly did not have an expected start to the game and carded two back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes before adding another bogey on the tenth. He made a birdie on the 12th, with a hope to bounce back in the game but struggled to add another birdie throughout the first round.

In the second round of the tournament, Smith again carded a bogey on the fourth hole followed by a second bogey on the sixth. However, he quickly added a birdie on the seventh and then a bogey on the ninth. His performance only deteriorated in the second half on Friday when he made three bogeys and one double bogey to settle for a score of seven over par 78.

After playing 36 holes, Smith did not make the cut and went home. Smith told the media that he was really upset with his performance and that playing under pressure affected his performance.

He was quoted as saying by BBC.com:

"Australia has been so good to me, there's no reason to perform like that. Unacceptable. I've performed under pressure before and it's not acceptable, a bit upsetting actually. I know what I'm doing, it's just going out there and committing to something is another thing."

After three rounds of the 2022 Australian PGA Championship, Min Woo Lee held onto the lead with a score of under 17. He leads Rikuya Hoshino by three strokes going into the last round.