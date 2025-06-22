Watch: Cameron Young’s club smash after missed putt at the 2025 Travelers Championship 

Cameron Young smashed his club at the 2025 Travelers Championship after missing a putt in the third round of the event. The American golfer had a decent start to his game this week, but in the third round, held on Saturday, June 21, he had a tough time on the greens.

Ad

Cameron Young started the third round with a double bogey on the first hole and then carded two more double bogeys in the round. Nuclr Golf has shared a video of the American from the Travelers Championship with a caption:

"Cameron Young club smash"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Young had three double bogeys on the front nine on Saturday and also a bogey on the sixth. On the back nine, he, however, bounced back and made five birdies and a bogey for a round of 1-over 71. He slipped down 19 spots on the leaderboard after Saturday's round and tied for 42nd place.

Tommy Fleetwood, meanwhile, has extended his second-round lead and settled with 16 under. Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley tied for second place at 13-under.

Ad

When will Cameron Young tee off on Sunday at the Travelers Championship 2025?

The final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 22. Cameron Young will tee off for the final round in a group with JJ Spaun on the first tee hole. They will start the game at 10:00 am ET.

The tournament on Sunday, however, will start at 7:55 am ET with Thomas Detry and Matti Schmid starting the game. Fleetwood will tee off with Russell Henley at 1:50 pm ET.

Ad

Before the Travelers Championship, Cameron Young competed at the US Open, where he recorded a solid finish in the T4 position. He started the campaign at the Major last week, with an opening round of 70 at the Oakmont Country Club, and then played the next round of 74. He carded the final two rounds of 69 and 70 to settle in a tie for fourth place. It was his second back-to-back T4 finish of the season.

Ad

Prior to the Major, he scored the T4 position at the RBC Canadian Open, where he played the four rounds of 68, 66, 65, and 65. This season on the PGA Tour, Cameron Young competed in a total of 17 tournaments and made the cut in 11 of them.

He started the season at The Sentry with a T8 finish but then missed the cut at The American Express. He struggled in the mid-season and missed three back-to-back cuts, including at the Genesis Invitational, Cognizant Classic, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but then recorded a T61 finish at the Players Championship and then again missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.

He recorded some decent finishes this season, including T7 at the Truist Championship, T12 at the WM Phoenix Open, and T25 at the Memorial Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More