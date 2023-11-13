Watch: Camilo Villegas gives autographs to Michael Sims’ nephews after his win at Bermuda Championship 

Camilo Villegas won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday, November 12, with a score of 24-under 260. It was the Colombian's first victory in nine years and his fifth on the PGA Tour.

After his victory, Camilo Villegas spent some time with the fans who gathered at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda, to watch his triumph. Among them were the two nephews of local idol Michael Sims.

A video posted by the PGA Tour on social media shows Camilo Villegas taking pictures with the two children and signing autographs. Sims is also seen thanking Villegas for his time with the kids.

Michael Sims is one of four players from Bermuda who played in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Sims, 44, had a professional career on the Korn Ferry Tour. He played 111 tournaments there between 2002 and 2013, making 36 cuts and posting five top 10s.

Sims has played in five editions of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He has never made the cut, but has always been the highest-placed Bermudian among all participants.

The other Bermudian players at Port Royal Golf Course were Scott Roy, Eric West and 15-year-old Oliver Betschart. All three won their spots in the local qualifying event held a few weeks ago.

Camilo Villegas after winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Gestures, statements and more

Sunday's win in Bermuda was special for Camilo Villegas. Not only was it his first in nine years, but it is also his best sporting result since losing his baby daughter in 2020.

As a result, Villegas was seen gesturing to the sky in gratitude after making the putt that sealed his victory. He also dedicated much of his post-victory remarks to his late daughter, Mia.

Camilo Villegas thanking to the sky after winning the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Image via Getty).

This was part of what he said, according to the PGA Tour News Service:

"This game has given me so many great things, but in the process it kicks your b**t. Life has given me so many great things and in the process it kicks my b**t, too... I’ve got my little one up there watching it, smiling. She’s where she needs to be after a long fight.”

The victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship has drastically changed Villegas' future prospects, as he was virtually eliminated from contention for the top 150 in the FedEx Cup rankings. So much so that he was scheduled to attend the Korn Ferry Tour's Q-School in a few weeks.

But now he is enjoying his PGA Tour card through the 2025 season. In addition, the 500 points he earned propelled him to 75th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings. He is also automatically qualified for the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.