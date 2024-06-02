WATCH: Canadian fans erupt in national anthem serenade and cheers for hometown hero Mackenzie Hughes at RBC Canadian Open

Mackenzie Hughes is currently competing at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario in Canada. As a Canadian, he's receiving enormous support from the crowd at the tournament.

Nick Taylor won the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. Taylor ended a 69-year-old drought for Canada by winning the tournament. He failed to make the cut this year but another Canadian, Mackenzie Hughes, has a fair shot to win the tournament.

While Hughes was playing, the Canadian fans cheered for the hometown hero and started singing the national anthem "O Canada."

In the third round, Hughes started with three consecutive pars and then two consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth hole on the front nine. On the back nine, he secured three birdies on the 10th, 14th and 17th holes and two bogeys on the 12th and 18th holes.

Hughes scored 3-under 67 in the third round after scores of 69 and 64 in the first two rounds. He is tied for the second position with Ben Griffin and four shots behind Robert MacIntyre. The top 10 on the leaderboard are as follows:

1. Robert MacIntyre: -14

T2. Ben Griffin: -10

T2. Mackenzie Hughes: -10

T2. Ryan Fox: -10

T5. Tommy Fleetwood: -9

T5. Sam Burns: -9

T5. Trace Crowe: -9

T5. Joel Dahmen: -9

T9. Victor Perez: -8

T9. Aaron Rai: -8

Mackenzie Hughes has a decent record at the RBC Canadian Open. He has two top-15s in his last four starts. His performance in the last four starts is as follows:

2023: Missed Cut (69-77, +2)

2022: 28 (66-75-68-67, -4)

2019: 14 (66-66-69-71, -8)

2018: 8 (69-69-67-68, -15)

Hughes will tee off at 2:15 pm ET with Ryan Fox on Sunday, May 2 at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. The winner of the tournament will take $1,692,000 of the $9.4 million purse doled out to the field.

A look at Mackenzie Hughes's performance in 2024

Mackenzie Hughes has had a great season. The World No. 68 has had two top-10 and four top-25 finishes this year. He started with a T25 finish at the Sentry. However, he struggled at the Farmers Insurance Open (T64) and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T71).

His best performance of the year came at the Valspar Championship where he finished T3. He comes to the RBC Canadian Open after a T6 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship and a missed cut at the PGA Championship.

Let's take a look at Mackenzie Hughes' performance in the 2024 season so far:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry: T25 (68-70-70-64, 272, -20)

Farmers Insurance Open: T64 (70-67-78-73, 288, E)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T71 (76-70-70, 216, E)

The Genesis Invitational: T31 (69-65-72-74, 280, -4)

Mexico Open at Vidanta: Missed Cut (77-73, 150, +8)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T30 (75-71-71-72, 289, +1)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T26 (70-73-69-68, 280, -8)

Valspar Championship: T3 (68-68-69-70, 275, -9)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T14 (66-72-69-65, 272, -8)

RBC Heritage: T39 (66-66-75-71, 278, -6)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T41 (71-64-72-64, 271, -13)

Wells Fargo Championship: T6 (73-71-69-66, 279, -5)

PGA Championship: Missed Cut (74-70, 144, +2)