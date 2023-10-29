Watch: Celine Boutier and Atthaya Thitikul’s long playoff at the LPGA Maybank Championship as it happened

After playing in an incredible playoff on nine holes, Celine Boutier made the final putt birdie to clinch the trophy of the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship. Boutier ended with a score of under 21 after four rounds, finishing in a tie with Atthaya Thitikul. The two golfers then competed in a playoff, where they played on nine holes before the winner of the competition was determined.

It was a victory after 81 holes for the French golfer. However, the longest playoff in the history of golf was recorded in 1972, when it went up to 10 holes.

The LPGA Tour shared a video of Boutire's final putt on the ninth hole on its X account with a caption, saying:

"IT WAS WORTH THE WAIT! @celineboutier's winning putt in the ninth playoff hole!"

Thai golfer Atthaya settled for second position followed by Rose Zhang, who finished in a tie with Jasmine Suwannapura. American golfer Nelly Korda finished in sixth place in a three-way tie with Brooke Henderson and Gemma Drybough. Lydia Ko settled in 11th place in a tie with Japanese golfer Nasa Hataoka.

"I'm just so happy" - Celine Boutier on her victory at the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship

Inclement weather affected the game at the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship and it was delayed by a few hours.

As Boutier was about to hit a shot on the second hole of the playoff, officials suspended the play before it resumed again after conditions got better. Celine Boutier made a birdie on the extra ninth hole to clinch the trophy and was happy that finally the play was over and she won the tournament.

Speaking about her victory, the Frenchwoman said (via PerthNow.com):

"I'm just so happy it is over really. It was such a long day, a long week in general and I couldn't be prouder of my performance this week."

Celine Boutier started off her game on Thursday, October 26, with an incredible birdie on the first hole. She made four birdies and just one bogey in the first round and made eight birdies and one bogey in the second round.

She had a great start to the third round with a birdie on the first hole and then added a bogey on the second. She made two more birdies on the back nine to score 69 and made eight birdies in the last round on Sunday.

Atthaya Thitikul, on the other hand, played four rounds of 66-71-62-68 to finish in a tie with Boutier and then competed in a playoff.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship:

WIN: C. Boutier -21

T1: A. Thitikul -21

T3: T. Suwannapura -19

T3: R. Zhang -19

5: P. Chien -18

T6: G. Dryburgh -17

T6: B. Henderson -17

T6: N. Korda -17

9: M. Khang -16

10: G. López -15

T11: N. Hataoka -14

T11: L. Ko -14

T13: C. Wannasaen -13

T13: P. Anannarukarn -13

T15: A.L. Kim -12

T15: A. Corpuz -12