The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal, Mexico concluded with a grand champagne celebration featuring Erik van Rooyen and his caddie, Alex Gaugert. Van Rooyen's stunning victory at the tournament was followed by a special celebration that captured the hearts of fans.

Erik van Rooyen showed great composure and skill during the final round, carding a stunning 9-under 63. He received the winner’s share of the event’s $8.2 million purse, totaling $1,476,000.

This victory also granted him the coveted PGA Tour card for the next two years. The champagne celebration that followed was a spontaneous outpouring of joy and excitement.

Erik van Rooyen clinches victory at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship

Erik van Rooyen after winning the World Wide Technology Championship (Image via Getty)

It was an emotional win for van Rooyen, who dedicated his victory to a dear friend, Jon Trasamar, battling cancer.

The tournament dramatically turned as van Rooyen played the back nine with a remarkable 8-under 28. He carded birdies on holes 10 through 12, 14, 16 and 17, consistently putting pressure on his competitors.

This allowed him to tie for the lead with Matt Kuchar as they approached the 18th hole. Although the South African initially contemplated using his trusty 2-iron, his caddie, Alex Gaugert, suggested switching to a 3-hybrid for a more controlled approach.

As van Rooyen struck his 3-hybrid, the ball stopped just 20 feet past the hole, setting up an eagle opportunity. He sank the eagle putt with precision, sealing his victory.

"When you're playing for something bigger than winning some silly trophy it puts it in perspective and at the end of the day whether I won here or I lost here it didn't matter," said Erik van Rooyen post his win (via press conference).