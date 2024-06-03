WATCH: Charley Hull details how a fan asked her out at the U.S. Women’s Open: “I Never texted him”

Charley Hull is a fan-favorite golfer on the LPGA Tour. One fan recently proved that and staked his claim that he might be her biggest fan.

At the U.S. Women's Open, Hull revealed that a fan tried to take her out on a date, asking her in a hilarious and creative fashion.

Hull said:

"It's actually quite funny... The fans been chatting my name this week. Someone said I've dropped something and handed their phone number in my hand on a piece of paper. It's like, 'Text me so we can figure out where I'm taking you out to dinner tonight.' I never texted him obviously. It was just so funny. It's been a bit of a wild week. Pretty cool, I wish the crowds were like this more often."

Unfortunately for the fan, he was unsuccessful. He did not get her to text the number, nor did he get the date he was trying so hard to land. However, he did give one of the world's best golfers a memory she might never forget.

She also spoke out on the viral incident of her signing an autograph with a cigarette in her mouth. A photo surfaced before the tournament and Hull revealed that it just happened randomly.

The golfer stated that she had just been walking with her hands full and couldn't put the cigarette anywhere when a fan asked for her autograph. Hull said she's never one to turn down an autograph for a fan, so she made it work.

Charley Hull reveals origin of smoking

Charley Hull gained a lot of attention for her smoking on the golf course. It's a pretty uncommon sight at a sport that is usually very reserved and respectful. The golfer who finished three over par at the Women's U.S. Open said she only smokes and doesn't even drink.

Charley Hull smoking a cigarette at the U.S. Women's Open

Via Golf.com, she said after the tournament:

“I don’t need to drink because actually I can have a fun time without it.”

As for how her smoking started, it all began with a vape. She continued, citing stress as her primary reason:

“I was a bit stressed last year and I just kind of vaped. And I wanted to stop vaping, and even though smoking is not better than vaping, it’s just you can vape indoors all the time. I thought if I smoke, I’m going to go outside and smoke a cigarette.”

Charley Hull went viral for smoking and greeting fans, and it endeared her to several people who saw it. John Daly had the same effect when he was on the PGA Tour because he smoked often and became a fan-favorite as well.