WATCH: Charlie Woods shoots an impressive shot on the first tee of Junior Golf championship as Tiger Woods continues to caddie for son

Charlie Woods is following in the footsteps of his father and golf legend Tiger Woods. Currently participating at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship at the Koasati Pines at Coushatta, Charlie Woods' performance has been nothing short of impressive so far.

With dad Tiger Woods on the bag for him this weekend, Charlie has received the extra support and confidence that he needs to play well. This was evident as he took a confident shot off the first tee at the short par 4. As the announcer took Charlie's name, he stepped up to the tee and hit the ball rather well.

His father provided him with words of encouragement as they walked down the course, saying,

"Good one Char."

Expand Tweet

This has been Tiger Woods' first appearance in a very long time, especially since his surgery in April. Now caddying for his son, he was seen walking without a limp. This also brought about speculation among golf fans about whether Woods might be making a comeback soon.

Tiger Woods could make a comeback alongside Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship

Along with his recent caddying expedition, Woods was also seen back on course, hitting some balls. Needless to say, fans are quite excited to see him back playing golf once again. Woods will most likely make his comeback at the Hero World Challenge, or alongside Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship.

Stewart Cink of Golf Channel also interviewed Woods at the WWT Championship, which was played on a course that was designed by him. Speaking about the interview, Cink said:

"You don't always get a whole lot out of Tiger Woods but he said that he is starting practising, which I think is a great sign. I don't know what he's practicing for, but he said he's started practising. He's in go mode for something."

Cink said that all of Woods' fans are hoping that he feels better and that he is going in the right direction at the moment. When Woods will truly make a comeback has not been confirmed yet, and for now, he remains on the bag of his son Charlie Woods.