  • home icon
  • Golf
  • WATCH: Charlie Woods' winning stroke at the TaylorMade Invitational AJGA event

WATCH: Charlie Woods' winning stroke at the TaylorMade Invitational AJGA event

By Rohit Yadav
Modified May 29, 2025 05:48 GMT
PNC Championship - Round One - Source: Getty
Charlie Woods' winning stroke at the TaylorMade Invitational AJGA event (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Charlie Woods clinched his first AJGA title at the TaylorMade Invitational event on Wednesday, May 28. The tournament was held at the Streamsong Resort - Black Course in Bowling Green, Florida.

Ad

Woods posted a score of 6-under 66 in the third and final round of the tournament with eight birdies against two bogeys. In a clip posted by AJGA, the 16-year-old made a putt to secure the victory. AJGA wrote:

"A moment to remember. #TeamTaylorMadeInv"

The clip of his winning stroke can be seen below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Charlie Woods had a decent start at the tournament, posting a 2-under 70 in the first round with eight birdies, one eagle against five bogeys, and a triple bogey. He followed it with a splendid 7-under 65 in the second round with nine birdies against two bogeys.

He finished the tournament with a score of 15-under and won by three strokes over Luke Colton, Willie Gordon, and Phillip Dunham. His first win on the AJGA came in his fifth start. His earlier best finish came at the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, where he tied for 25th.

Ad

Let's take a look at Charlie Woods' performances in the four AJGA events before his win:

  • 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley: T25
  • 2025 Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship: T52
  • 2024 76th United States Junior Amateur Championship: T240
  • 2024 UNIQLO / Adam Scott Junior Championship: T28

A look at the leaderboard of the TaylorMade Invitational AJGA event ft. Charlie Woods

Here's a leaderboard of the top 36 players and ties at the TaylorMade Invitational AJGA event:

  • 1. Charlie Woods: 201, -15
  • T2. Willie Gordon: 204, -12
  • T2. Phillip Dunham: 204, -12
  • T2. Luke Colton: 204, -12
  • T5. Tyler Watts: 205, -11
  • T5. Jessy Huebner: 205, -11
  • 7. Miles Russell: 207, -9
  • T8. Shiv Parmar: 209, -7
  • T8. Luke Smith: 209, -7
  • T10. Evan Liu: 210, -6
  • T10. Pennson Badgett: 210, -6
  • T10. Cameron Kuchar: 210, -6
  • 13. Pavel Tsar: 211, -5
  • T14. Cayse Morgan: 212, -4
  • T14. Nathan Miller: 212, -4
  • T14. Kailer Stone: 212, -4
  • T17. Bailey Sutter: 213, -3
  • T17. Ethan Elleraas: 213, -3
  • T17. William Lisle: 213, -3
  • T17. Tomas Restrepo Jaramillo: 213, -3
  • T17. Sohan Patel: 213, -3
  • T22. Arth Sinha: 214, -2
  • T22. Austin Perkins: 214, -2
  • T22. Austin Le: 214, -2
  • T22. Jaxon Bandelier: 214, -2
  • T26. Giuseppe Puebla: 215, -1
  • T26. Adam Anderson: 215, -1
  • T26. Jackson Ormond: 215, -1
  • T26. Edan Cui: 215, -1
  • T26. Landon Ashcraft: 215, -1
  • 31. Nicholas Canitano: 216, E
  • T32. Charles Cauthen: 217, +1
  • T32. Lunden Esterline: 217, +1
  • T32. Chase Jerome: 217, +1
  • T32. Dawson Lew: 217, +1
  • T36. Blake Brown: 218, +2
  • T36. Grayson Baucom: 218, +2
  • T36. Jaden Soong: 218, +2
  • T36. Owen Bolles: 218, +2
About the author
Rohit Yadav

Rohit Yadav

Twitter icon

Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.

Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.

Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications