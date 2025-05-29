WATCH: Charlie Woods' winning stroke at the TaylorMade Invitational AJGA event

Charlie Woods clinched his first AJGA title at the TaylorMade Invitational event on Wednesday, May 28. The tournament was held at the Streamsong Resort - Black Course in Bowling Green, Florida.

Woods posted a score of 6-under 66 in the third and final round of the tournament with eight birdies against two bogeys. In a clip posted by AJGA, the 16-year-old made a putt to secure the victory. AJGA wrote:

"A moment to remember. #TeamTaylorMadeInv"

The clip of his winning stroke can be seen below:

Charlie Woods had a decent start at the tournament, posting a 2-under 70 in the first round with eight birdies, one eagle against five bogeys, and a triple bogey. He followed it with a splendid 7-under 65 in the second round with nine birdies against two bogeys.

He finished the tournament with a score of 15-under and won by three strokes over Luke Colton, Willie Gordon, and Phillip Dunham. His first win on the AJGA came in his fifth start. His earlier best finish came at the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, where he tied for 25th.

Let's take a look at Charlie Woods' performances in the four AJGA events before his win:

2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley : T25

: T25 2025 Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship : T52

: T52 2024 76th United States Junior Amateur Championship : T240

: T240 2024 UNIQLO / Adam Scott Junior Championship: T28

A look at the leaderboard of the TaylorMade Invitational AJGA event ft. Charlie Woods

Here's a leaderboard of the top 36 players and ties at the TaylorMade Invitational AJGA event:

1. Charlie Woods : 201, -15

: 201, -15 T2. Willie Gordon : 204, -12

: 204, -12 T2. Phillip Dunham : 204, -12

: 204, -12 T2. Luke Colton : 204, -12

: 204, -12 T5. Tyler Watts : 205, -11

: 205, -11 T5. Jessy Huebner : 205, -11

: 205, -11 7. Miles Russell : 207, -9

: 207, -9 T8. Shiv Parmar : 209, -7

: 209, -7 T8. Luke Smith : 209, -7

: 209, -7 T10. Evan Liu : 210, -6

: 210, -6 T10. Pennson Badgett : 210, -6

: 210, -6 T10. Cameron Kuchar : 210, -6

: 210, -6 13. Pavel Tsar : 211, -5

: 211, -5 T14. Cayse Morgan : 212, -4

: 212, -4 T14. Nathan Miller : 212, -4

: 212, -4 T14. Kailer Stone : 212, -4

: 212, -4 T17. Bailey Sutter : 213, -3

: 213, -3 T17. Ethan Elleraas : 213, -3

: 213, -3 T17. William Lisle : 213, -3

: 213, -3 T17. Tomas Restrepo Jaramillo : 213, -3

: 213, -3 T17. Sohan Patel : 213, -3

: 213, -3 T22. Arth Sinha : 214, -2

: 214, -2 T22. Austin Perkins : 214, -2

: 214, -2 T22. Austin Le : 214, -2

: 214, -2 T22. Jaxon Bandelier : 214, -2

: 214, -2 T26. Giuseppe Puebla : 215, -1

: 215, -1 T26. Adam Anderson : 215, -1

: 215, -1 T26. Jackson Ormond : 215, -1

: 215, -1 T26. Edan Cui : 215, -1

: 215, -1 T26. Landon Ashcraft : 215, -1

: 215, -1 31. Nicholas Canitano : 216, E

: 216, E T32. Charles Cauthen : 217, +1

: 217, +1 T32. Lunden Esterline : 217, +1

: 217, +1 T32. Chase Jerome : 217, +1

: 217, +1 T32. Dawson Lew : 217, +1

: 217, +1 T36. Blake Brown : 218, +2

: 218, +2 T36. Grayson Baucom : 218, +2

: 218, +2 T36. Jaden Soong : 218, +2

: 218, +2 T36. Owen Bolles: 218, +2

