Watch: Collin Morikawa's game adjustments propel him into contention at 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Collin Morikawa is slowly climbing his way up the ranks at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, being held at the Detroit Golf Club. Ahead of the third round, Morikawa sits in T5, just two shots off leaders Taylor Pendrith and Taylor Moore.

Collin Morikawa has had a rather disappointing season so far and a victory is exactly what he is looking for. Just before the event started, Morikawa noticed there was something wrong with his swing. Deciding to make minor adjustments to the same has paid off for the golfer, who has been able to improve upon his accuracy.

Speaking about his golf swing in a post-round press conference, Morikawa said:

"I mean it's just kind of been over the last couple of months where I've seen some left misses and they have just been uncharacteristic. It's frustrating because you might have an 8 iron and you are trying to save par now, not that you are going to have birdie opportunities every time."

It has been a long journey for Morikawa to figure out what the issue is. While the swing might look great to others, there are some small errors that his team and him have been able to figure out and are actively working on correcting. He said:

"I feel like visually the swing looks great, but something small is making it miss left and that is just what that was. I figured it out on Wednesday, it has worked for the last couple of days. We are going to stick to it and hopefully it continues to get even better this weekend."

Collin Morikawa cautiously optimistic about winning at 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

With just some small adjustments to his play, Collin Morikawa has been able to rise up the ranks and put himself in contention going into the weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Looking for his first win since the 2021 Open Championship, Morikawa enters the weekend with cautious optimism.

He said, according to the PGA Tour:

“This is when work really starts. Make the weekend, you're in contention and we just want to post two really low numbers this weekend.”

For him to bag a win, however, he needs to beat quite a lot of strong competitors. Leaders Pendrith and Moore aside, Rickie Fowler has also made an early charge on Friday. Along with him, Ludvig Aberg and Aaron Rai are also one shot ahead of Morikawa.

