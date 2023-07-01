When will Taylor Pendrith resume play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023? Saturday tee times explored

Taylor Pendrith, who is now tied for first place on the leaderboard, will resume play in the third round at 2:00 p.m. In the prior rounds, the Canadian golfer demonstrated great talents and a solid performance, making him a formidable force in the game.

Taylor Pendrith will compete in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 alongside Taylor Moore. Throughout the tournament, both players have demonstrated exceptional skills and consistency, and their pairing sets the stage for an intriguing display of competitive golf.

Taylor Pendrith and Taylor Moore, who are presently tied for the lead at 13-under-par, will definitely push each other to retain their strong positions and breakthrough in the important third round.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Hole locations for the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic Hole locations for the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic https://t.co/BpDXsfxhg6

The Rocket Mortgage Classic tee times for Saturday's round have been precisely planned to ensure a smooth and efficient flow of play. Kyle Westmoreland and Sam Bennett will start the play at 6:50 a.m. on the first tee. Early tee times will feature a talented group of golfers ready to make their imprint on the competition.

Taylor Pendrith will tee off with another leader

Taylor Pendrith, one of the current Rocket Mortgage Classic leaders, will tee off with another leader, Taylor Moore. As they navigate the difficult Detroit Golf Club course, their partnership sets the setting for an exciting clash.

Both players have demonstrated outstanding skill and consistency, resulting in them sharing first place on the leaderboard with a score of 13 under par.

Taylor Moore had a stunning 64 in the first round and a decent 67 in the second round, while Taylor Pendrith showed off his skills with a 67 in the first round and an incredible 64 in the second round.

Tee time for Round 3(All time ET)

1st tee

6:50 am - Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Bennett

7:00 am - Kelly Kraft, Nick Watney

7:10 am - Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:20 am - Vincent Norrman, Robert Streb

7:30 am - Robby Shelton, Matthias Schwab

7:40 am - Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens

7:50 am - Chase Johnson, Ryan Gerard

8:00 am - Brice Garnett, S.H. Kim

8:10 am - Zach Johnson, Greyson Sigg

8:25 am - Garrick Higgo, Will Gordon

8:35 am - Davis Thompson, Scott Stallings

8:45 am - J.J Spaun, Ryan Brehm

8:55 am - Kyle Reifers, Russell Knox

9:05 am - Chez Reavie, Henrik Norlander

9:15 am - Harry Higgs, Matt Wallace

9:25 am - Zecheng Dou, Trevor Cone

9:35 am - Nate Lashley, S.Y. Noh

9:45 am - Tyler Duncan, Lucas Glover

10:00 am - Chesson Hadley, Paul Haley II

10:10 am - Sungjae Im, Alex Smalley

10:20 am - Martin Laird, Adam Svensson

10:30 am - Vince Whaley, Hank Lebioda

10:40 am - Danny Willett, Luke Donald

10:50 am - Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaeger

11:00 am - Brett Stegmaier, Doug Ghim

11:10 am - Ryan Palmer, Ben Griffin

11:25 am - Max Homa, Ryan Moore

11:35 am - Carson Young, Justin Suh

11:45 am - Charley Hoffman, Carl Yuan

11:55 am - Sam Ryder, Keegan Bradley

12:05 pm - MJ Daffue, Alex Noren

12:15 pm - Brian Harman, Troy Merritt

12:25 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Brendon Todd

12:35 pm - Callum Tarren, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:50 pm - Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

1:00 pm - Adam Hadwin, Peter Kuest

1:10 pm - Sepp Straka, Cam Davis

1:20 pm - Dylan Wu, Andrew Landry

1:30 pm - Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa

1:40 pm - Adam Schenk, Justin Lower

1:50 pm - Rickie Fowler, Ludvig Aberg

2:00 pm - Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith

Sunday's tee times for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be updated after Saturday's play.

