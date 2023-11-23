WATCH: Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler reveal their top Thanksgiving side dishes

Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler were recently featured in videos posted by TaylorMade Golf on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the videos, they were seen ranking their favorite dishes for Thanksgiving.

There were two videos in the post. In the first video, Morikawa said that "Mac and Cheese" is at the top of his list. He took "Green Bean Casserole" off his list. Here are his top six dishes:

MAC AND CHEESE CREAMED CORN STUFFING CANDIED YAMS MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY CRANBERRY SAUCE

In the second video, Scottie Scheffler ranked "Creamed Corn" as his top dish for Thanksgiving. He left out "Cranberry Sauce" from his list. Here are his top six dishes:

CREAMED CORN MAC AND CHEESE STUFFING CANDIED YAMS MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

When and where will Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa be playing next?

Both American golfers were last seen playing golf at the 2023 Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. They earned two points collectively for the American team in a losing cause.

However, Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa will next play at the Hero World Challenge in Albany Golf Club, The Bahamas. The tournament will start on November 30 and will be played till December 3.

They are a part of the 20-player field which also includes the host Tiger Woods. Below is the field for the upcoming unofficial PGA Tour event:

Scottie Scheffler

Tony Finau

Viktor Hovland

Sam Burns

Max Homa

Jason Day

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sepp Straka

Brian Harman

Will Zalatoris

Wyndham Clark

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Cameron Young

Justin Rose

Keegan Bradley

Lucas Glover

Collin Morikawa

Tiger Woods

Exploring the performances of Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa in the 2022-23 season

The current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler played in 23 events during the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour. He did not miss a single cut this season and has recorded 21 top-25 finishes which included 17 top-10 finishes.

He won two tournaments this season: The WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship. He accumulated a total wealth of $21,014,342.

In the first tournament of the season in The CJ Cup in South Carolina, Scottie Scheffler finished T45 on the leaderboard. However, he bounced back at the World Wide Technology Championship where he finished tied for third on the leaderboard.

He lost to Viktor Hovland at the Hero World Challenge. In the Charles Schwab Challenge, he finished T3 on the leaderboard.

Scottie Scheffler played all four Majors this season. In the Masters Tournament, he ended up in T10. In the PGA Championship, he finished as the joint runner-up. He ended up solo third in the U.S. Open and T23 in The Open Championship.

Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa played 25 tournaments on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season. He made the cut in 19 of them and recorded seven top-10 finishes.

In the fall season, he won the Zozo Championship. He won a total of $7,573,198.

He played at the Hero World Challenge last year and finished solo sixth on the leaderboard. In the Sentry Tournament of Champions, he ended up as the solo runner-up of the tournament.

In the four Majors of the season, namely the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, the US Open, and The Open Championship, Morikawa finished T10, T26, T14, and missed the cut, respectively.