Commissioner Greg Norman welcomes Anthony Kim back to LIV Golf - “The golf world has missed you”

Anthony Kim has been under the spotlight of the golf world since the beginning of the 2024 season. The reason is his return to professional golf, which went from rumor to reality on Monday, February 26.

The commissioner of LIV Golf, Greg Norman, published on his X account (formerly Twitter), a video welcoming Anthony Kim. "The golf world has missed you," Norman stated.

Although Anthony Kim's name is not mentioned anywhere in the video or the text of the post, the silhouette of the popular former player can be defined in the promotional material. Also clear are Greg Norman's allusions to "the star to be reborn."

This is the text with which Greg Norman accompanied the post welcoming Anthony Kim:

"He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."

The video posted by Greg Norman quickly went viral. His post on X reached over 38,000 views in just 40 minutes.

Rumors began to circulate before the start of the 2024 season that Anthony Kim might be returning to professional golf. Initially he was linked to LIV Golf, although later there were also reports that he could return to a PGA Tour event.

Anthony Kim played professionally on the PGA Tour between 2007 and 2012. He was forced to retire early due to injury and has not been linked to top-level golf again in 12 years.

A look at Anthony Kim's top results in professional golf

Anthony Kim turned professional in 2006 and shined virtually from his debut. Kim played his first PGA Tour tournament at the 2006 Valero Texas Open and finished tied for second place. That same year he participated in the Q School and earned his card to play the following season on the world's premier tour.

Kim played on the PGA Tour from 2007 to 2012. He won four tournaments, two of them in 2008. The first of these was the Wachovia Championship (now called the Wells Fargo Championship), where he defeated Ben Curtis by five strokes.

His second victory at this level came in 2008 at the now defunct AT&T National tournament. There he defeated Freddie Jacobson by two strokes. Finally, in 2010 he won the Houston Open, defeating Vaughn Taylor in a playoff.

In addition, Kim won another professional victory, the 2009 Kiwi Challenge. There, he defeated Sean O'Hair in a playoff.

Kim participated in 15 editions of the Majors, with 11 cuts passed and three Top 10s. His best result was third place in The Masters, 2010.

One of the highlights of his career was his participation in the 2008 Ryder Cup. He made the team in his own right and, despite his rookie status, contributed 1.5 points in 3 matches to the American victory.

A memorable moment was his singles victory over Sergio Garcia. Kim won the match on the 17th hole, but he was so focused that he didn't notice, and after scoring the winning putt, he continued to the 18th tee to continue playing.