WATCH: Controversial fashion icon Jason Day reviews his own style choices from 2011

Jason Day's fashion choices have been controversial since he joined Malbon Golf. Most recently, he received a huge backlash at the Masters for his unconventional golf outfit.

Two months after that, as Day commits to the John Deere Classic, the golfer reviewed his style choices from the last time he appeared, at the 2011 tournament.

An interview clip of Day was posted by the PGA Tour where the golfer looks back at his fashion choices in 2011 and has mixed reviews about his own style. The first picture shown to Jason Day is a closeup where he doesn't like the look too much.

“Wasn’t the greatest look. I had long hair too. I feel like I can grow more hair now, these days, which is good, but yeah, that I remember, rocking that goatee for a little bit… there's a lot less grays in there. I've got a lot of grays in my beard now,” Day said.

The next picture is from the Presidents Cup the same year and Day loves his look from there.

“Wow! I like that look. I should grow my hair back out. It's just a pain to maintain,” Day continued.

Further in the video, Day also comments on a 2011 US Open photo where he shares the frame with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay. He describes how he lost the tournament by 8 shots to McIlroy. Additionally, all three look younger in the photo and he appreciates the fact that he didn't have wrinkles back then.

Jason Day received backlash from the golf world due to his outfits

Jason Day parted ways with Nike at the start of this year. After that, he joined hands with Malbon Golf and ever since, his outfits have often become a laughingstock.

On January 2, a photo was posted by NUCLR Golf on X.com. In the snap, Day is wearing a milk-white polo paired with loose trousers.As the post came to the notice of fans, they called him out for his 'hilarious' dress.

Most recently, another controversy was sparked at the 2024 Masters as Day was wearing baggy pants and a vest. Fans pointed out his fashion as loud and the tournament officials asked him to take off the vest.

Day described the incident (via Yahoo Sports):

“They asked me to take the vest off respectfully, you do that because it’s all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament… That’s what we’re here to do is try and play and win the green jacket.”

Day ended up at T30 and Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket at the Masters Tournament. Jason Day will now play at the John Deere Classic which starts today (July 4).

