WATCH: Country music star Luke Combs challenges DJ Khaled to golf game amid world tour

Country singer Luke Combs' concert at the Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, was full of surprises. The North Carolina musician made the headlines when he invited an eight-year-old boy fighting cancer on stage to sing Fast Car with him.

The video of Combs with the tween on stage is becoming viral on the internet. Besides singing, Combs also enjoys playing golf. He took a few shots on stage before the start of the event and released a video of his net practice on his Twitter account, inviting DJ Khaled, who himself is an avid golfer, to play golf.

"DJ Khaled, let's go golfing," said Luke.

DJ Khaled replied to his invite on Instagram, saying:

"@lukecombs bless up yeah we got to get it in on the course , LETS GO GOLFING ⛳️, LETS GOLF 🏌️‍♂️ @wethebest"

Fans also expressed their excitement about a probable match between the two musicians. They jumped into the comments section to write:

"If you guys want to play golf I’ll caddy just to hear to banter. You may have to come to Australia though …."

"Hey Luke take me golfing please! I’ll forget about Friday’s show if you do!"

"DJ Khaled told me that he would golf with you after you reimburse or reschedule Friday nights show."

DJ Khaled organized a charity golf event in Maimi

DJ Khaled organized a golf charity event dubbed "We the Best Foundation X Jordan Golf Classic" in Maimi on July 20. The American singer invited notable figures from the sports and entertainment worlds and advertised the event by appearing on the cover of Golf Digest.

Diddy, an American rapper, donated a substantial payment of roughly $150K, which ended up being the largest donation Khaled got.

According to Real 106.1, Khaled expressed gratitude to Diddy for his tremendous assistance, saying:

"Donation alert! That’s right, Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Diddy, donating $150K to We the Best Foundation. Biggest donation alert. Let’s go. Bless up, my brother. Family for life. Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Diddy, he came in right there with the biggest donation for the foundation — We the Best Foundation — from Sean Combs Foundation.

"Diddy, we appreciate you. Thank you for this. Kids are gonna love it. The young world’s gonna love it. The community’s gonna love it. You always do this. You did this now. You’ve been doing this forever, for decades and we appreciate you for all the supporting and helping everybody. We love you. Everybody that came out yesterday to the Big Golf Classic, it was so beautiful. Mama Diddy, we love you. You know what it is. Puff, God bless you.”

Khaled also spoke about his charity foundation.

"Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing. Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community,” he added.

It is worth noting that DJ Khaled formed We The Best, an entertainment and branding company that frequently organizes charity events to raise funds for worthy causes.