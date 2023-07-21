WATCH: Pregnant Serena Williams grooves to salsa at DJ Khaled’s golf fundraiser

Serena Williams recently took to social media to share a video of herself attempting salsa dance at DJ Khaled’s charity golf event.

We the Best Foundation X Jordan golf classic is a charity golf tournament organized by Dj Khaled, a famous rapper, and producer, in partnership with Jordan Brand, a sports apparel company. The event aims to raise funds for We the Best Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports underprivileged children and communities in education, health, and social justice.

At the golf event, the 23-time Grand Slam winner was seen grooving to a salsa song by Frankie Ruiz, a Puerto Rican singer, and songwriter popular in the 1980s and 1990s. She wore a red and black Gucci dress and matching sneakers, as she swayed her hips and spun around with a smile.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to post the video of her dancing on Thursday, July 20.

“I’m Just making up moves at this point. I need to go somewhere and sit down,” Williams wrote on Instagram.

Serena Williams is a longtime friend and supporter of DJ Khaled, joining the golf event to show her solidarity and generosity for a good cause. The 41-year-old is a philanthropist as well as founder of the Serena Williams Foundation which provides scholarships and educational opportunities for girls in Africa.

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian purchase team in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL

Serena Williams and family in the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has recently made a significant investment in TGL, a technology-based golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Alongside Serena and her sister Venus Williams, Ohanian has become an owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club.

The new league's recent association with the PGA Tour has garnered major interest from the sporting world. TGL will feature six teams, each comprising three players, and is set to kick off around January 2024.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share his enthusiasm for joining the TGL.

"The prospect of a team format which was going to have all the banter, all the camaraderie, all the trash talking that we love in team sports now applied to golf. A two hour time slot where you’re going to see the very best golfers in the world competing against one another in a really engaging format," Ohanian said.

