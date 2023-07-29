Watch: Debutant Frankie Capan III and mom/caddie make their first cut on PGA Tour at the 2023 3M Open 

Frankie Capan III had a dreamy debut at the 2023 3M Open Championship. The Minnesota native made the cut at the PGA Tour event on Friday, July 28, while playing on a special exemption.

Capan III had an emotional moment on the greens as his mom is serving his caddie this week. He had a blistering two rounds in the tournament, finishing in the T-22 position with a score of under six. He will enter the third round nine strokes behind the leader Lee Hodges.

The PGA Tour recently shared a video of Frankie Capan III celebrating after making the cut at the event with his mom/caddie.

"A special week heads to the weekend. Minnesota native @FrankieCapan and his mom/caddie have made their first cut on TOUR in their home state," they wrote in the caption.

Minnesota native @FrankieCapan and his mom/caddie have made their first cut on TOUR in their home state

Frankie Capan III has long dreamed of playing in the 3M Open. He tried to qualify for the event before finally earning a special exemption from the officials at this year's event.

A native of Stillwater, Minnesota, a place that is less than 15 miles away from the TPC Twin Cities, which is hosting the 2023 3M Open, Capan plays on the Korn Ferry Tour. He was called by 3M Open Championship director Mike Welch on a sponsors exemption.

Capan III played two rounds of 68-68 to settle with a score of under six, two strokes above the projected cut of under four. He entered the field of 3M on Thursday, July 27, and made two back-to-back birdies on the first two holes and two more on the fifth and sixth holes. He made two bogeys on the back nine along with one birdie to score 68 in the opening round.

On Friday, he started with a bogey on the second hole before adding a birdie on the fourth hole. Capan sank five birdies and two bogeys in the second round to settle with a score of 68.

Capan III tied for the 22nd position along with Brandon Wu, Martin Laird, Vincent Norrman, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Rodgers, Sam Ryder, Ludvig Aberg, Kevin Yu, Eric Cole, and Tyson Alexander.

"This week is nice" - Frankie Capan III opens up about playing at the 3M Open

Frankie Capan III played at the 2023 US Open earlier this year but missed the cut. He was finally blessed with an opportunity to compete in the PGA Tour event, which is underway in his hometown.

Capan III opened up about playing at the PGA Tour event ahead of the start of the tournament. According to the PGA Tour, he said:

“If I were to play the Korn Ferry event this week, I would probably end up playing seven weeks in a row, which can be a lot, a lot of travel, a lot of golf. This week is nice because even though I'm playing, I'm also staying at home. Even though I'm putting all my energy into this tournament this week, at least I'm able to spend some time with my family and sleep in my own bed, which I haven't had the opportunity to do that in a while.

“And also with the points I've accumulated throughout this year and with the way I feel like I've been playing, I'm confident that I'll be able to get the sufficient amount of points in the last seven events to close out the year,” Frankie Capan III added.

The 2023 3M Open Championship is scheduled to have its final round on Sunday, July 30.