WATCH: Defending champion Cam Smith receives a big reception at the 151st Open Championship first tee

Cam Smith, the defending Open Champion, began with the 2023 edition of the tournament with a birdie on the first hole of the opening round.

As the Australian golfer entered the field to take his first shot, he was greeted warmly by fans who applauded and clapped for him.

Smith won his first major championship of his career at the Open Championship last year. He overcame Cameron Young in four rounds of 67-64-73-64 at St. Andrews Links in Scotland to win his maiden Claret Jug.

Cam Smith won 600 FedEx points as well as $2.5 million in prize money with his victory, propelling him to second place in the OWGR. He eventually joined LIV Golf, and his world rankings began to fall.

Watch the clip here:

Can Cam Smith defend his title? A wonderful reception for last year's Champion Golfer.Can Cam Smith defend his title? pic.twitter.com/zFKtXqAOJZ

Smith hit a straight shot down the middle from 160 yards out to 12 feet and swiftly placed it into the hole for a birdie on the opening hole. He did, however, miss the fairway on the second and made a bogey on the third.

"Get it back down to Australia" - Cam Smith is confident to defend The Open Championship

Cam Smith will be defending his championship this week. Earlier this month, at the LIV Golf London event, he opened up about his experience of winning the Claret Jug for the first time.

He told News.com.au that his preparation for the Royal Liverpool has been sufficient to defend the title. Smith admitted that he had never played at the Liverpool golf course previously and hence chose the early morning shot. He stated:

“I haven’t played the golf course before, that’s why I am getting up there early and having a look at it. For sure I want to go up and give it my best and I want to win but there are 50 guys in that field who can all win a golf tournament if they have their week. You have to tick all the boxes, do the right things and hope for the best.”

Smith went on to discuss his success from the previous year, saying:

"I don’t know if I’ll be emotional. It has been so much fun to have. But it will definitely be motivation to try and get it back. It’s the coolest trophy in the world, it’s unreal to have. Hopefully, it's not this year, in years to come I can try and get it back down to Australia.”

The LIV golfer has been aware that his supporters have high expectations of him, and he will not put too much pressure on him.

“I’ve always tried to not try and put too much expectation on myself but it is going to be a little bit different. I think the hardest thing is going to be giving back the trophy to be honest, it’s been so much fun," Cam Smith concluded.

The 151st Open Championship will take place from July 20 to July 23.