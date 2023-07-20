Watch: The Open pays tribute to Tiger Woods' emotional major win in 2006 with a special Twitter thread

The Open Championship recently took to Twitter to pay tribute to Tiger Woods' dramatic major victory in 2006. The Open recognized Woods' iconic win that lives on in the minds of golf fans around the world.

The Open Championship's official Twitter account tweeted an emotional post that mentioned the 47-year-old's absence from this year's Open at Royal Liverpool and reminisced about Tiger Woods' remarkable performance during the 2006 tournament.

"Tiger Woods won't be playing at Royal Liverpool Golf Course this week," read the tweet. But his emotional win in 2006 still stays strong in the memory. A masterclass in long iron play. A historic performance. Enjoy golf at its finest."

The thread was a trip down memory lane, highlighting eight separate crucial moments from Tiger Woods incredible 2006 victory.

Each highlight demonstrated Woods' unrivaled talent and persistent dedication, which helped make that tournament in 2006 truly memorable.

Fans were reminded of Woods' amazing long iron shots, his unbelievable hole-in-one and the ecstatic moment of his win, among other the moments released by The Open.

Throwback: The Open Championship 2006 and Tiger Woods

The 2006 Open Championship was the 135th edition of the iconic men's major golf tournament, held at Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20th to July 23rd. Woods triumphed against a strong field that included Chris DiMarco, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, and Sergio Garcia, claiming a two-shot victory.

This historic triumph was not only Woods' second consecutive Open Championship championship but also his third major tournament victory overall. It was his first major victory after the death of his father, Earl Woods, in May that year.

The championship's total prize money was a substantial £4,000,000, with the deserved winner collecting £720,000. Taking into account the current exchange rates, the purse equated to approximately €5,797,724 for the European Tour's Order of Merit rankings and $7,300,000 for the PGA Tour's money list.

The scorecard at the Open Championship 2006

The scorecard of the 2006 Open Championship had Tiger Woods sitting on top with an outstanding total score of 270. Woods showed off his unrivaled talents and control on the course, finishing with a score of 18-under par.

With rounds of 67, 65, 71, and 67, his scorecard demonstrated his excellent consistency throughout the competition. The American faced stiff opposition from Chris DiMarco, who recorded a respectable 272 and finished runner-up, two strokes behind Woods's awe-inspiring performance.