Mikumu Horikawa is working overtime to achieve victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan. The Japanese professional golfer currently holds the T2 position after an exceptional performance in the first round. However, he isn't satisfied by it and wants to improve on his standing by challenging the leader Colin Morikawa.

While every golfer called off their day after a strenous first round, Horikawa was on the course working on his swings. Just three hours after his round, the 30-year-old was back out practicing with great determination.

Expand Tweet

Mikumu Horikawa displayed an exceptional performance in the first round after shooting for 65. Following the first 18 holes of the PGA Tour tournament, he stands in the T2 position just one stroke behind the leader Colin Morikawa.

With dusk settling in at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Horikawa was spotted with golf balls as he practiced shots of various kinds. Interestingly, he also signed a few autographs for his fans who were waiting while the Japanese golfer completed his practice.

Although he is ranked 267th in the world currently, Horikawa's work ethic displays a different story altogether. The 30-year-old wants to become a prominent golfer on the PGA Tour and his victory at the Zozo Championship can deliver that.

Mikumu Horikawa thought he was first on the leaderboard at the Zozo Championship

The name Colin Morikawa is quite similar to Mikumu Horikawa, which can create doubt in many golfers and viewers around. Although Horikawa was splendid in the first round, he was still trailing Colin Morikawa.

Interestingly, the 30-year-old thought he was first on the leaderboard and assumed 'Morikawa' was actually 'Horikawa'. His interpreter explained the situation in detail via yahoo.

“When he looked at the leaderboard, first he thought he’s in first because the name is very like similar, Morikawa and Horikawa," the latter's interpreter said.

“So oh, that’s not me. He was like, ‘Oh, I want to catch up with him.’ ”

Mikumu Horikawa has done a great job at challening the leader Colin Morikawa and he nearly got the lead in the tournament. The former shot a birdie on two of the first three holes and a total of six birdies in just the first round.