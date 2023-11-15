WATCH: DJ Khaled advertises for TGL by recreating Tiger Woods’ iconic shot from the 2005 Masters

The TGL is getting closer and closer, and every day new details and promos emerge about it. On Wednesday, November 15, it was the turn of the famous golf fan DJ Khaled, who launched a promotion for the new league, recreating unforgettable moments of the sport.

The renowned DJ, producer, and record executive, DJ Khaled launched a promotional video on social networks for the TGL. In the video, DJ Khaled recreates nothing less than Tiger Woods' iconic chip shot on the 16th hole of the 2005 Masters.

On that shot, Tiger Woods hit a wedge shot from the edge of the rough to the left of the hole. The ball turned nearly 90 degrees to the right and went straight into the hole in one of the most spectacular actions ever broadcast in the sport.

In recreating this shot to promote the TGL, DJ Khaled performed a shot similar to Woods', even mimicking his movements. You can also hear the original commentary from the 2005 Masters broadcast.

The video production even made the ball stop on the edge of the hole for a few seconds, just like Woods' ball did in the historic shot. The ball is labeled "We The Best," the name of DJ Khaled's record label.

The musician is an investor in TMRW Sports, the company founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley. Khaled is thus directly involved in the TGL, which is set to launch in January.

TGL: What's new with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy's tech-based league?

As we get closer to the start of the TGL, organizers have been releasing new details about how the league will work. It was recently reported that teams will be able to request "time outs," something virtually unheard of in golf.

As reported, each match will be divided into two sessions (triples and singles). In each of these sessions, each team will be able to call two timeouts. It is not mandatory to use them, but if they are not used, they lose them.

Teams may request timeouts for any reason they deem appropriate, and they may request them within the 40 seconds allowed for the execution of the shot. However, no team may use its two time-outs of the session consecutively.

On the other hand, the participating teams are also being finalized. It was recently reported that the sixth and final team to complete the league is Jupiter Links Golf Club. Tiger Woods himself is the owner and first player of the team.

Another team, Atlanta Drive GC, has announced its roster. Justin Thomas will be joined by Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, and Billy Horschel.

Finally, Los Angeles Golf Club announced on Wednesday, November 15, the identity of its second player. Collin Morikawa will be joined by Sahith Theegala to defend the colors of the California team.