Watch: Donald Trump leaves fans in awe with his ‘silky smooth’ golf ball trick on greens

Donald Trump's love for golf is well known to the world. However, fans are still not sure about his skill level in the sport. Nevertheless, the former US President left fans in awe after performing a clever trick with a golf ball.

The popular golf-tracking Twitter handle, NUCLR Golf, shared a clip in which the 77-year-old Trump picked up a golf ball from the ground using his club. However, the details of the event from which the video was taken were not revealed.

Trump's claims of being skilled at golf have frequently been met with skepticism, and few have taken them seriously. Recently, he announced on social media that he had won the Senior Club Championship at Bedminster after shooting a 5-under 67 in the final round. He also mentioned that there was no cheating or falsehood in his statement, contrary to people's initial beliefs.

"Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky," he wrote on Truth Social. "Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don't. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete - I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!"

However, American sportswriter Rick Reily dismissed the claims made by the former US President, citing insider information. He wrote:

"The "67" Trump says he shot to "win" the Bedminster club championship was more like an 86, a person inside the club tells me. 'The caddies threw his ball 80 yards down fairways + took it out of bunkers. Partners swatted all his putts away once on the green. Members are pissed.'"

He added:

"More on Trump's phonier-than-Cheez-Whiz 67: He played w/ his political toadies, a source inside the club said. Women working saw them swat away his putts, some up to 15 ft. His caddy tossed it out of rough all day. That's how u 'win' a tourney at your own course: fluffy lies."

Earlier this month, Donald Trump claimed that he and Patrick Reed beat Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein in a contest prior to the LIV Golf Bedminster event.

How many LIV Golf events have Donald Trump-owned golf courses hosted this year?

This year, golf courses owned by Donald Trump have hosted two events on the Saudi-backed circuit. The first event was LIV Golf DC, which was the seventh event on the league's 2023 schedule. It took place from May 22 to May 24 at Trump National Golf Club in Washington. Harold Varner III emerged as the winner.

The second event was LIV Golf Bedminster, which was the eleventh and most recent event on LIV's schedule. It was held from August 11 to August 13 at Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster) in Bedminster, New Jersey. Cameron Smith emerged as the victor.

The third LIV Golf event hosted by Donald Trump-owned golf courses this year will be the 2023 LIV Golf League Team Championship, set to return to Miami. The culminating event of LIV's 2023 calendar is scheduled to take place from October 20 to October 22 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.