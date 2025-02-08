WATCH: Emiliano Grillo makes superb 'Slam-Dunk Ace' on TPC Scottsdale's iconic 16th hole

Emiliano Grillo is at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course to compete in the ongoing WM Phoenix Open. Grillo, 32, is competing in this tournament after he failed to make the cut in tournaments such as the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express in California.

While Grillo's performances in these tournaments were not his best, the same can't be said for what he did in Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open. In the second round on Friday, Grillo sunk in a hole-in-one on the 16th hole, which drew a wild reaction from the crowd.

You can check Emiliano Grillo's hole-in-one on the 16th hole in Round 2 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open below:

Emiliano Grillo's shot on the 155-yard hole swirled around a few times before it found its place in the hole. It's also worth noting that Grillo's hole-in-one in Round 2 was the 12th ace scored on the iconic 16th hole at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course.

After hitting the hole-in-one, the Argentine shared his thoughts on the same and said (via FoxSports):

“It was perfect. Perfect number, just a full shot, pitching wedge. It was a little bit of a delayed reaction because we don’t see it really well from (155 yards). Just the crowd went nuts, so did I.”

After playing 18 holes in Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open, Emiliano Grillo scored 2-under par. Grillo scored one eagle and three birdies on Friday and is currently tied at 62nd position.

A detailed look at Emiliano Grillo's scorecard after Round 2 at the WM Phoenix Open

Emiliano Grillo during the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 [Image via Getty]

As mentioned above, Emiliano Grillo's second round at the WM Phoenix Open was highlighted by his hole-in-one on the 16th hole at the TPC Scottsdale-Stadium Course. However, apart from this major success, Grillo also scored some birdies and bogeys in the 18 holes he played.

On the front nine, Grillo scored a birdie on the par-3 hole 7. He also found success in the back nine as he scored birdies on the par-4 hole 10 and the par-5 hole 15. Grillo scored bogeys on the par-4 5th hole, par-3 12th hole, and par-4 18th hole. Here is a detailed look at Grillo's scorecard in Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open:

Hole 1 (par 4) 4

Hole 2 (par 4) 4

Hole 3 (par 5) 5

Hole 4 (par 3) 3

Hole 5 (par 4) 5

Hole 6 (par 4) 4

Hole 7 (par 3) 2

Hole 8 (par 4) 4

Hole 9 (par 4) 4

Hole 10 (par 4) 3

Hole 11 (par 4) 4

Hole 12 (par 3) 4

Hole 13 (par 5) 5

Hole 14 (par 4) 4

Hole 15 (par 5) 4

Hole 16 (par 3) 1

Hole 17 (par 4) 4

Hole 18 (par 4) 5

