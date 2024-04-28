WATCH: Emma Grechi holes incredibly rare Albatross at 2024 Investec SA Women's Open

The Investec SA Women's Open in South Africa witnessed an incredible Albatross hit by Emma Grechi on the par-5 16th hole at Erinvale Golf and Country Estate on Sunday, April 28.

The professional golfer from France won a Renault, and being an overseas player, she received cash equivalent to that after making the albatross. Emma Grechi has played 85 tournaments with 6 top-ten finishes. She started with a bogey, then hit five birdies in the first round of 70 (-2).

Emma Grechi's sister was caddying for the first time for her. In an interview, Emma Grechi said to the Ladies European Tour:

"The front nine was difficult, I just tried to make some power and that was really tough and then I told my sister who was carrying the bag that forget the front line and just have fun on the back nine, and I mean that happened I put some putts.

"My driving wasn't really good today so, I just have to be focused on my iron to put them just near the pin and put the putt and all that happened so all good."

Emma Grechi's new techniques and more

Grechi has been working a lot on her game, even in the off-season. She works in the winter with her swing coach, Karen Matthew, and her mental coach. Emma is trying to seek more options in the back and add new options to her swing.

Emma won for the first time under the guidance of her swing coach. She has been focusing on her techniques and her performance. Also, working with her mental coach, she is focusing on enjoying the moment.

In the same interview, she said:

"You have to take the positive every time on the course and after the game you have to think about th negative beacuse you will work on it that will be better, but on the course just positive things." [2:28]

Manon De Roey of Belgium shot a fantastic five-under-par 67 leading the tournament after two rounds on Saturday and won the 2024 Investec SA Women's Open.

Gabriella Cowley of England and Momoka Kobori of New Zealand finised tied for second, four strokes behind the winner.