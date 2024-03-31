2024 Women's NSW Open prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $323,730 purse?

Mariajo Uribe won the Women's NSW Open played at Magenta Shores Golf & Country Club in New South Wales, Australia. This was the Colombian's first title on the Ladies European Tour and, with the trophy, she took home the lion's share of the €300,000 ($323,730) purse.

Mariajo Uribe's paycheck for her victory in the Women's NSW Open was $48,559.50. Five other players received winnings in excess of $10,000.

2024 Women's NSW Open prize money payout

Below is the money breakdown for the 2024 Women's NSW Open:

1 Mariajo Uribe $48.559,50

2 Bronte Law $29.135,70

3 Marta Martin $19.423,80

4 Cara Gainer $13.111,06

4 Pei-Ying Tsai $13.111,06

6 Nicole Broch Estrup $10.035,63

6 Justice Bosio (a)

8 Leonie Harm $8.093,25

8 Teresa Toscano $8.093,25

8 Momoka Kobori $8.093,25

8 Laura Sluman $8.093,25

12 Emma Grechi $6.636,46

12 Smilla Tarning Soenderby $6.636,46

12 Laura Fuenfstueck $6.636,46

12 Ana Belac $6.636,46

16 Jordan O'Brien $5.503,41

16 Alice Hewson $5.503,41

16 Lauren Walsh $5.503,41

16 Noora Komulainen $5.503,41

16 Kirsten Rudgeley $5.503,41

21 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard $4.904,51

21 Annika Rathbone (a)

21 Luna Sobron Galmes $4.904,51

24 Trichat Cheenglab $4.904,51

24 Shannon Tan $4.904,51

24 Sofie Bringner $4.904,51

24 Maria Hernandez $4.904,51

28 Jess Whitting $3.528,66

28 Ursula Wikstrom $3.528,66

28 Kelsey Bennett $3.528,66

28 Manon De Roey $3.528,66

28 Sara Kouskova $3.528,66

28 Dorthea Forbrigd $3.528,66

34 Emma Spitz $2.610,07

34 Katja Pogacar $2.610,07

34 Cholcheva Wongras $2.610,07

34 Amy Walsh $2.610,07

34 Eleanor Givens $2.610,07

34 Hannah Burke $2.610,07

34 Lily May Humphreys $2.610,07

34 Linnea Johansson $2.610,07

42 Chiara Tamburlini $2.168,99

43 Hanee Song $1.884,11

43 Elin Arvidsson $1.884,11

43 Sarah Hammett (a)

43 Danni Vasquez $1.884,11

43 Claire Shin $1.884,11

43 Jana Melichova $1.884,11

49 Suzuka Yamaguchi $1.540,95

49 Ayaka Sugihara $1.540,95

49 Steffi Vogel $1.540,95

49 Virginia Elena Carta $1.540,95

49 Celine Herbin $1.540,95

54 Lakareber Abe $1.234,80

54 Rachel Lee (a)

54 Lydia Hall $1.234,80

54 Pranavi Urs $1.234,80

54 Godiva Kim (a)

54 Chloe Williams $1.234,80

54 Amy Taylor $1.234,80

54 Hannah Gregg $1.234,80

54 Klara Davidson Spilkova $1.234,80

63 Ella Scaysbrook (a)

63 Camille Chevalier $1.019,75

63 Nastasia Nadaud $1.019,75

66 Jihye Hannah Park $955,00

66 Tian Xiaolin $955,00

68 April Angurasaranee $906,44

69 Hayley Davis $857,88

69 Sasikarn Somboonsup $857,88

2024 Women's NSW Open: Leaderboard

Maria Jose 'Mariajo' Uribe Duran finished the 2024 Women's NSW Open with a score of 14 under and defeated her former University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) teammate Bronte Law by one stroke. The competition was so close that it was defined by Uribe's birdie on the 18th hole.

Mariajo Uribe's performance included an eagle (ace), 19 birdies and eight bogeys. This is her first professional tour victory since 2011 (LPGA Tour unofficial 2011 HSBC Brazil Cup). Uribe also won the gold medal at the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games.