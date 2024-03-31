“My game is in a really good spot”: English golfer Bronte Law misses out victory at NSW Open to school friend Mariajo Uribe

Mariajo Uribe recently took victory at the NSW Open held at the Magenta Shores Golf & Country Club, narrowly beating her school friend and fellow pro golfer Bronte Law. While Uribe held the lead for the first two days, Law gave her a fierce battle during the third round of the tournament.
Bronte Law, however, is happy with her performance, especially as she has shown consistency over the last three tournaments. Law explained that she achieved what she came to do, which was to post a good score. Speaking via the LPGA Tour, Law said:
“I did what I said I was going to do, I went out there and tried to post a number. I was really happy with how I played. I had a couple of bogeys that I got pretty unlucky with and didn’t really do much wrong. Last three results I haven’t finished outside the top three, my game is in a really good spot. I’m looking forward to next week and hopefully, I can do one better there.”
Bronte Law also praised Mariajo Uribe, saying that she played some 'solid golf' and was quite hard to catch after she played the back nine.
2024 Women's NSW Open leaderboard explored ft. Mariajo Uribe and Bronte Law
Following is the full leaderboard for the 2024 Women's NSW Open with Mariajo Uribe as the winner and Bronte Law as the runner up (via NSW Open):
- 1st - Maria Jose Uribe Duran
- 2nd - Bronte Law
- 3rd - Marta Martin
- T4 - Cara Gainer
- T4 - Peiying Tsai
- 6th - Nicole Broch Estrup
- T7 - Justice Bosio (a)
- T7 - Leonie Harm
- T7 - Teresa Toscano
- T7 - Momoka Kobori
- T7 - Laura Sluman
- T12 - Emma Grechi
- T12 - Smilla Tarning Soenderby
- T12 - Laura Fuenfstueck
- T12 - Ana Belac
- T16 - Alice Hewson
- T16 - Jordan O'Brien
- T16 - Lauren Walsh
- T16 - Noora Komulainen
- T16 - Kirsten Rudgeley
- T21 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- T21 - Annika Rathbone (a)
- T21 - Luna Sobron Galmes
- T24 - Trichat Cheenglab
- T24 - Shannon Tan
- T24 - Sofie Bringner
- T24 - Maria Hernandez
- T28 - Jess Whitting
- T28 - Ursula Wikstrom
- T28 - Kelsey Bennett
- T28 - Manon De Roey
- T28 - Sara Kouskova
- T28 - Dorthea Forbrigd
- T34 - Emma Spitz
- T34 - Katja Pogacar
- T34 - Cholcheva Wongras
- T34 - Amy Walsh
- T34 - Eleanor Givens
- T34 - Hannah Burke
- T34 - Lily May Humphreys
- T34 - Linnea Johansson
- T42 - Chiara Tamburlini
- T43 - Hanee Song
- T43 - Elin Arvidsson
- T43 - Sarah Hammett (a)
- T43 - Danni Vasquez
- T43 - Claire Shin
- T43 - Jana Melichova
- T49 - Suzuka Yamaguchi
- T49 - Ayaka Sugihara
- T49 - Steffanie Vogel
- T49 - Virginia Elena Carta
- T49 - Celine Herbin
- T54 - Abe Lakareber
- T54 - Rachel Lee (a)
- T54 - Lydia Hall
- T54 - Pranavi Urs
- T54 - Godiva Kim (a)
- T54 - Chloe Williams
- T54 - Amy Taylor
- T54 - Hannah Gregg
- T54 - Klara Davidson Spilkova
- T63 - Ella Scaysbrook (a)
- T63 - Camille Chevalier
- T63 - Nastasia Nadaud
- T66 - Jihye Hannah Park
- T66 - Tian Xiaolin
- 68th - April Angurasaranee
- T69 - Hayley Davis
- T69 - Sasikarn Somboonsup
The tournament, held as a part of the Ladies European Tour schedule, saw a prize purse of $500,000.