“My game is in a really good spot”: English golfer Bronte Law misses out victory at NSW Open to school friend Mariajo Uribe

Mariajo Uribe recently took victory at the NSW Open held at the Magenta Shores Golf & Country Club, narrowly beating her school friend and fellow pro golfer Bronte Law. While Uribe held the lead for the first two days, Law gave her a fierce battle during the third round of the tournament.

Bronte Law, however, is happy with her performance, especially as she has shown consistency over the last three tournaments. Law explained that she achieved what she came to do, which was to post a good score. Speaking via the LPGA Tour, Law said:

“I did what I said I was going to do, I went out there and tried to post a number. I was really happy with how I played. I had a couple of bogeys that I got pretty unlucky with and didn’t really do much wrong. Last three results I haven’t finished outside the top three, my game is in a really good spot. I’m looking forward to next week and hopefully, I can do one better there.”

Bronte Law also praised Mariajo Uribe, saying that she played some 'solid golf' and was quite hard to catch after she played the back nine.

2024 Women's NSW Open leaderboard explored ft. Mariajo Uribe and Bronte Law

Following is the full leaderboard for the 2024 Women's NSW Open with Mariajo Uribe as the winner and Bronte Law as the runner up (via NSW Open):

1st - Maria Jose Uribe Duran

2nd - Bronte Law

3rd - Marta Martin

T4 - Cara Gainer

T4 - Peiying Tsai

6th - Nicole Broch Estrup

T7 - Justice Bosio (a)

T7 - Leonie Harm

T7 - Teresa Toscano

T7 - Momoka Kobori

T7 - Laura Sluman

T12 - Emma Grechi

T12 - Smilla Tarning Soenderby

T12 - Laura Fuenfstueck

T12 - Ana Belac

T16 - Alice Hewson

T16 - Jordan O'Brien

T16 - Lauren Walsh

T16 - Noora Komulainen

T16 - Kirsten Rudgeley

T21 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

T21 - Annika Rathbone (a)

T21 - Luna Sobron Galmes

T24 - Trichat Cheenglab

T24 - Shannon Tan

T24 - Sofie Bringner

T24 - Maria Hernandez

T28 - Jess Whitting

T28 - Ursula Wikstrom

T28 - Kelsey Bennett

T28 - Manon De Roey

T28 - Sara Kouskova

T28 - Dorthea Forbrigd

T34 - Emma Spitz

T34 - Katja Pogacar

T34 - Cholcheva Wongras

T34 - Amy Walsh

T34 - Eleanor Givens

T34 - Hannah Burke

T34 - Lily May Humphreys

T34 - Linnea Johansson

T42 - Chiara Tamburlini

T43 - Hanee Song

T43 - Elin Arvidsson

T43 - Sarah Hammett (a)

T43 - Danni Vasquez

T43 - Claire Shin

T43 - Jana Melichova

T49 - Suzuka Yamaguchi

T49 - Ayaka Sugihara

T49 - Steffanie Vogel

T49 - Virginia Elena Carta

T49 - Celine Herbin

T54 - Abe Lakareber

T54 - Rachel Lee (a)

T54 - Lydia Hall

T54 - Pranavi Urs

T54 - Godiva Kim (a)

T54 - Chloe Williams

T54 - Amy Taylor

T54 - Hannah Gregg

T54 - Klara Davidson Spilkova

T63 - Ella Scaysbrook (a)

T63 - Camille Chevalier

T63 - Nastasia Nadaud

T66 - Jihye Hannah Park

T66 - Tian Xiaolin

68th - April Angurasaranee

T69 - Hayley Davis

T69 - Sasikarn Somboonsup

The tournament, held as a part of the Ladies European Tour schedule, saw a prize purse of $500,000.