“This is Team England” - Bronte Law lashes out at Georgia Hall and Charley Hull over last-minute WD from International Crown

The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown is back on the LPGA schedule for the first time since 2018. The event, which features eight teams of four players each representing their respective countries, is among the most anticipated events in women's golf. Just days ahead of the event, Team England’s Georgia Hall and Charley Hull pulled out of the tournament, causing much confusion.

Hall and Hull’s last-minute withdrawal was discovered by the other two original members of Team England this week. Following this, Bronte Law, one of the four England players, came out to slam the move. Law lashed out at her teammates for pulling out of the event without early notice. Stating that it was a “Team England” event, the 28-year-old questioned her teammates’ ‘decency’ to inform others.

Speaking about Hall and Hull’s last-minute withdrawal ahead of the International Crown team competition at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Bronte Law said, as quoted by Golf Channel:

“I think anyone with some level of decency would send their teammates a message that they weren't coming, not find out from other players on Tour who have heard things from them saying things at the tournament last week. I don't think that that's a lot to ask for.”

Further justifying her reaction, a clearly upset Law said:

“(We) didn't get any sort of message from the two that decided to not play. Was disappointed about that. But it's beside the point now. We're here, and this is our team, and this is Team England.”

Monday Q Info @acaseofthegolf1 Here is the clip of Bronte Law talking about Georgia Hall and Georgia Hall WD late Sunday. I give her a ton of credit for talking about her feelings on it, the easy way out was to dodge the question. Here is the clip of Bronte Law talking about Georgia Hall and Georgia Hall WD late Sunday. I give her a ton of credit for talking about her feelings on it, the easy way out was to dodge the question. https://t.co/tOvqz6HUuW

Bronte Law lauds Alice Hewson and Liz Young ahead of International Crown

Bronte Law found out that Ladies European Tour players Alice Hewson and Liz Young were representing England in the International Crown instead of Hall and Hull along with the fans. Despite their late entry, the English golfer said she was “very happy” with the replacements.

She added:

“So quite late. But yeah, very happy to have both Alice (Hewson) and Liz (Young) are here. They're both very patriotic, very team oriented, and I think that that's a testament to kind of what this tournament is about and is more important than the individuals in the team.”

It is pertinent to note that both Georgia Hall and Charley Hull pulled out of the tournament with injuries. Hall reportedly told media persons that she has struggled with her left foot for several weeks. Meanwhile, Hull informed that she hasn’t felt well recently and was headed home to visit a doctor.

With the duo out of the squad, it’ll be interesting to see Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff play in the team event with Hewson and Young. The 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown will get underway on Thursday, May 4. Law’s Team England will take on the likes of the U.S., South Korea, Japan, Sweden, Thailand, Australia, and China for the prestigious trophy.

