Watch: English football legend Michael Owen watches Tommy Fleetwood in action at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen was spotted watching Tommy Fleetwood swing at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge opener on Thursday, November 10.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge kicked off on Thursday at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa. Owen was present at the golf course as a brand ambassador for SunBet, the official betting partner of the tournament.

The DP World Tour shared a clip on its social media account where the former English soccer legend was seen shaking hands with Fleetwood during his first round at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Then, the two-time defending champion went back to the box to tee off, while Owen carefully watched him drive the ball for a good distance. In the end, Michael Owen was seen checking Fleetwood's equipment in his bag.

Expand Tweet

How did Tommy Fleetwood perform at the Nedbank Golf Challenge?

Tommy Fleetwood carded a 5-under 67 in the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge to aggregate at 6-under. He is currently placed at T8, four strokes behind the lead.

Max Homa kept the first-round lead and shot 4-under 68 on Friday to aggregate at 10-under. He is joined by Matthieu Pavon, who carded 66 in the second round. Dan Bradbury is one stroke behind in solo third place after shooting a 3-under 69 in the second round. Thorbjørn Olesen shot 66 while Nicolai Højgaard posted a 70 to aggregate at 8-under after 36 holes.

Here's the leaderboard for the Nedbank Golf Challenge after two rounds:

T1. Matthieu Pavon: -10

T1. Max Homa: -10

3. Dan Bradbury: -9

T4. Thorbjørn Olesen: -8

T4. Nicolai Højgaard: -8

T6. Hennie Du Plessis: -7

T6. Richie Ramsay: -7

T8. Justin Thomas: -6

T8. Matt Wallace: -6

T8. Tommy Fleetwood: -6

T8. Matthew Jordan: -6

T8. Sebastian Söderberg: -6

T8. Julien Guerrier: -6

T8. Vincent Norrman: -6

T15. Marcel Siem: -5

T15. Connor Syme: -5

T15. Victor Perez: -5

T15. Ryo Hisatsune: -5

T19. Daniel Hillier: -4

T19. Jordan Smith: -4

T19. Jens Dantorp: -4

T19. Rasmus Højgaard: -4

T19. Jorge Campillo: -4

T24. Yannik Paul: -3

T24. Richard Mansell: -3

T24. Alexander Björk: -3

T24. Matthew Southgate: -3

T24. Aaron Rai: -3

T24. Jeff Winther: -3

T24. Francesco Molinari: -3

T31. Grant Forrest: -2

T31. Branden Grace: -2

T31. Julien Brun: -2

T31. Maximilian Kieffer: -2

T31. Sean Crocker: -2

T31. Ewen Ferguson: -2

T31. Tom McKibbin: -2

T31. Adrian Meronk: -2

39. Sami Välimäki: -1

T40. Justin Rose: E

T40. Marcus Armitage: E

T40. Nathan Kimsey: E

T40. Thriston Lawrence: E

T40. Matthew Baldwin: E

T40. Adrian Otaegui: E

T40. Shubhankar Sharma: E

T47. Simon Forsström: +1

T47. Jason Scrivener: +1

T47. Todd Clements: +1

T47. Joost Luiten: +1

T47. Ryan Fox: +1

T52. Nacho Elvira: +2

T52. Nick Bachem: +2

T54. Louis de Jager: +3

T54. Antoine Rozner: +3

T54. Calum Hill: +3

T57. Robert MacIntyre: +4

T57. Zander Lombard: +4

T57. Pablo Larrazábal: +4

T60. Ockie Strydom: +5

T60. Dale Whitnell: +5

T62. Marcus Helligkilde: +6

T62. Callum Shinkwin: +6

64. Romain Langasque: +8

65. Daniel Brown: +13

66. Hurly Long: +15