Watch: Every eagle shot made at the 151st British Open 

The 151st British Open was an exciting tournament where many players displayed great skills and flair. The Royal Liverpool Club saw many great shots during the four-day affair and compiled a video out of every eagle made during the course of the tournament.

The Open posted a video on their Twitter featuring every single eagle made during the competition. The video was over five minutes long and even featured the winner Brian Harman when he scored his eagles on the 18th hole in the second round. That eagles also helped him gain a hefty lead over his competitors.

Other influential golfers featured in the video were Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka. Fleetwood displayed his swinging prowess with an eagle on the 12th hole during the third round. That shot was beneficial for him and helped him close the lead.

On the other hand, Sepp Straka's eagle came out of extreme pressure during the final moments of the last round for the 16th hole. That eagle helped him tie for second place during the 151st British Open.

Overall, Brian Harman was a standout player throughout the tournament. He deserved to win thanks to his collection of birdies and eagles. Harman surprised many when he lifted the Claret Jug at Hoylake during the 151st British Open.

Brian Harman won his first British Open in spectacular fashion

Brian Harman hails from Savannah, Georgia, and has been playing golf professionaly since 2009. However, the 36-year-old never tasted true victory until this year. Many expected other favorites, like Rory Mcllroy and Jon Rahm, would take the win. Instead, it was the underdog from Savannah, Georgia who made it happen.

The 151st British Open was Harman's first major trophy, and he did it with a hefty lead. The champion socred four birdies and a solitary eagle to gain a substantial lead on the second day itself.

That win also helped Brian Harman get a massive boost in his golf rankings. The 36-year-old sits at the 10th place currently and is expected to close the gap between himself and Scotties Scheffler, who currently ranks as the best golfer in the world.

Interestingly, he also created a new record during his 151st British Open and completed it with the lowest number of puts ever for an Open. His passion and dedication was commendable. Certainly, Brian Harman's spectacular victory has helped him get the golf world's recognition.