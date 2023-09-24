Watch: Ewen Ferguson putts his shot straight into the water 

Ewen Ferguson had a scintillating start to the French Open at Le Golf National. The Scottish professional golfer was tied in the lead and was in real contention of the championship. However, one unfortunate shot changed it all.

Following the third round, Ferguson held a hefty 3-shot lead that he soon turned into a 4-shot lead at the opening moments of the final round. He was striving for his third DP World Tour win but now finds himself on T7 after he putted it into the water.

Ewen Ferguson had significant distance to cover while striving for the hole as the danger of water lurked. The 27-year-old made a confident swing to find the hole but missed it by a few feet as the ball trickled into the water nearby. The failed shot resulted in a double bogey for Ferguson while his competitor Jordan Smith ended up with a birdie.

Interestingly, that exact hole at the Le Golf National has caused many misfortunes for several DP World Tour golfers and Ferguson wasn't the first one. The Scottish golfer lost his upper-hand after putting it into the water and now struggles in the T7 position with a score of par under-9.

Ewen Ferguson was optimistic following his performance in the third round

The French Open has turned out to be an exhilarating affair where multiple golfers are competing for the $3 million prize pool. Ewen Ferguson was in the driving seat during the first three rounds and was on the way to win his third championship.

The Scottish golfer ended the third round with an exceptional 67-foot putt on the 13th hole and was looking forward to the final round performance. Ferguson spoke about his performance following the third round via New Straits Times.

"I knew my swing was in good shape."

Ferguson added:

"I was just trying to hold on to Jordan all the way round, felt like I did that quite well and tomorrow, same again, hopefully I can heat the putter up and get them all dropping."

Ewen Ferguson still has the final round action ahead of him. Interestingly, the talented golfer can try to salvage his position and have a decent finish in the 2023 French Open.