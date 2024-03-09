Watch: Fan falls off chair trying to catch Adrian Meronk’s birdie ball at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Adrian Meronk teed it up at this week's LIV Golf Hong Kong event. The tournament began with its first round on Friday, March 8. In the second round on Saturday, March 9, Meronk made a great shot on the 10th hole, resulting in a birdie.

After his successful shot, he gave the ball to the spectators in the stands as a souvenir. However, as he threw the ball towards the crowd, one eager fan attempted to catch it but accidentally fell from their chair.

LIV Golf League shared a hilarious video on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption saying:

"@AdrianMeronk's birdie on the 10th got the crowd going 🤣 #LIVGolf @Cleeks_GC."

Following the tournament's second round, Adrian Meronk finished in a tie for seventh place with Ian Poulter, Sebastian Munoz, Dean Burmester, Matt Jones and Carlos Ortiz. He finished with a score of under 8.

How did Adrian Meronk perform at the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong?

Meronk has been impressive in the first two LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024 rounds. He started the game on Friday, March 8, on the 18th hole with a par. He then shot his first birdie of the day on the third hole.

However, he encountered difficulties on the seventh hole when he hit a bogey. But he quickly bounced back with a birdie on the tenth and the 13th hole. Meronk shot 2-under 68 in the opening round of the tournament.

Adrian Meronk started his second round on Saturday, March 9, with a birdie on the sixth hole. He was in good form and shot two more birdies on the tenth and 13th holes. However, he also faced difficulty with a bogey on the 11th. Meronk added three more birdies in the game and settled for a score of 6-under.

Following the two rounds of the tournament, Abraham Ancer topped the leaderboard with a score of under 15. He finished five strokes ahead of Harold Varner III and Eugenia Chacarra, who finished second. Cameron Smith took fourth place on the leaderboard in a tie with Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm.

Tyrrell Hatton finished in a tie for 13th place with Graeme McDowell, Charles Howell III, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey.

The final of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday, March 10.

It is important to note that Adrian Meronk joined LIV Golf earlier this year and has played in three tournaments so far. He had a rough start on the circuit, finishing 47th at the season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba event, but quickly returned in good form and finished 10th at the Las Vegas and Jeddah events.