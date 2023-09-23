Watch: Fan’s camera angle reveals true nature of Leona Maguire's dramatic chip at Solheim Cup

The European Solheim Cup team struggled with their game on the first day of the competition. However, there were some really amazing performances from Leona Maguire's side. She has been in good form this season and played some really amazing shots at the Solheim Cup on Friday.

She made a splendid chip on the 18th hole in the afternoon Fourball match and added one point to her team. Recently, a fan video went viral on social media revealing the nature of Leona Maguire's shot. She took the shot from the down but still, it was a perfect shot and the ball went straight into the hole.

A golf fan account @ballsdotie shared a clip of the Irish golfer on its X account with a caption saying:

"The TV cameras did no justice to Leona Maguire's incredible chip on 18 yesterday."

The American team dominated the game on Friday morning by winning all four matches taking a lead of 4-0. The European team, however, bounced back in the afternoon. They won two matches and finished in a tie in the other two.

Leona Maguire added the first point to her team and Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant added another point.

Below are the results of the Solheim Cup Day 1:

Friday Foursome result

Match 1 – Lexi Thompson/Megan Khang def. Maja Stark/Linn Grant 2&1

Match 2 – Danielle Kang/Andrea Lee def. Celine Boutier/Georgia Hall 1 up

Match 3 – Allisen Corpuz/Nelly Korda def. Leona Maguire/Anna Nordqvist 1 up

Match 4 – Ally Ewing/Cheyenne Knight def. Charley Hull/Emily Kristine Pedersen 5&4

Friday Fourball result

Rose Zhang/ Megan Khang vs. Gemma Dryburgh/ Madelene Sagstrom

Result: tied

Leona Maguire/Georgia Hall def. Lexi Thompson/Lilia Vu by 1 up

Jennifer Kupcho/Allisen Corpuz vs. Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark

Result: tied

Carlota Ciganda/ Linn Grant def. Angel Yin/Ally Ewingby 4&2

"Those are memories you never forget"- Leona Maguire talks about her chip at the Solheim Cup

Maguire was happy with her victory in the fourball format at the Solheim Cup on Friday. She is proud to help her team get back in the game and move a step closer to clinching their third straight trophy of the tournament.

The Co Cavan-born star said in her interview with the media after her game on Friday that these memories are special for her. She appreciated her teammate Georgia Hall and also opened up about her performance.

Leona Maguire said (via Independent. ie):

"Those are memories you never forget. You practice for these moments and it's nice to get a full point on the board. I think me and Georgia were a great team today.

Speaking about her performance, the golfer also said:

“Yeah, I mean, it came up a little bit short (in three on the 18th). My third shot spun back. But it was a really nice chip. Chipping off this Bermuda is quite tricky. I just wanted to get it close to give Georgia a chance to have a go at the putt, but nice to go one better.”

At the end of the first day of the Solheim Cup, the U.S. team had a 5-3 lead over the European team. The tournament will have its final on Sunday, September 24.