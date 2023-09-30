WATCH: Fans wave hats in support of Patrick Cantlay's hatless stance over Ryder Cup compensation

The golf sport has some avid supporters. Golfers too receive abundant support from their fans and followers time and again. This time, Ryder Cup team USA player Patrick Cantlay has got endless love and support from his admirers right at the Marco Simone Golf Course.

Well, USA squadmate Cantlay was spotted not wearing the customary hat while playing for the biannual event. Thus, rumors started spreading like wildfire as to why he refused to wear the hat.

Furthermore, on Saturday morning's foursomes session, the eight-time PGA Tour winner was once again spotted playing golf without wearing the customary hat. He was the only player who hadn't worn the hat. Hence, his action raised several questions as to why he ditched wearing the same.

Some people even believed that his action was a result of him not making money out of the Ryder Cup competition. Even Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir also felt the same and shared some tweets regarding the 31-year-old golfer's hat controversy.

Nevertheless, this was just a garbage story and nothing else. This was proved as Patrick Cantlay's supporters came forward on Saturday morning in support of him by waving their hats on the golf course.

NUCLR Golf took to their X handle to share the same and wrote:

"#TeamEurope fans are waiving hats in repsonse to allegations Patrick Cantlay won’t wear a hat because he’s not getting paid to play #Rydercup @TrackingCantlay"

Well, golf buffs must also take note that even for the last Ryder Cup tournament that was held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, Cantlay refused to wear the hat.

Additionally, earlier in the week, he chose to merely attend the picture session at the Ryder Cup gala, skipping the dinner portion.

All these aspects were taken into consideration in misunderstanding the American professional golfer for his actions.

A peek into the Ryder Cup Saturday Foursomes Match

Well, the European team started the day with 6 ½ to 1 ½. However, the morning session let them again lead, as they scored 9 ½ to 2 ½ points.

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg together smashed Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka by 9&7.

Whereas, Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were defeated by Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. On the 18th hole, Schauffele missed a putt that would have tied the match at 12 points apiece.

Team USA is badly struggling with their points to an extent that might lead them to lose the Ryder Cup event.