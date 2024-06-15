WATCH: Francesco Molinari make a hole-in-one on his final hole to make the cut at US Open 2024

Francesco Molinari successfully made the cut at the US Open 2024. The tournament's second round concluded on Friday, June 15, 2024, at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Molinari made the cut by scoring an eagle on the final hole of the second day. On the par-3 9th hole, Molinari made a hole-in-one to make it to the weekend. The video of the moment can be watched below:

In the first round, Francesco Molinari scored three birdies in the fifth, eighth and 13th holes. However, he faltered with a double bogey on par-4 second, bogey on par-3 sixth, and triple bogey on par-3 ninth. He finished with a 3-over 73 in the first round and needed a considerable improvement to make the cut.

Molinari started five consecutive pars in the second round but made two bogeys on par-3 15th and par-4 16th holes. He finished with 2-over 37 on the back nine. He started with a birdie on the front nine but scored two bogeys on par-4 second, par-4 third holes, and another on par-4 eighth holes. He was two shots off the projected line going into his final hole.

The swing earned him a ticket to the weekend as his high cut barely reached the green but rolled into the hole. After scoring the eagle, Molinari said (via Golfweek):

"Yes, we saw it go in. I think from where we were standing, it looked like it just carried the bunker, plus the greens are getting firm, so it was the ideal shot."

He further said about the shot (via Golfweek):

"Then it started tracking, was going to break left to right at the hole, and we were joking with Serg (Sergio Garcia) and how it looked and on a great line the whole way, but what are the chances really. I don’t even know what to say. Just incredible."

Molinari's shot was the second ace of the tournament. Sepp Straka too scored an eagle on par-3 ninth on Friday. The final cut-line rested on 5-over, Molinari just made the cut with an aggregated score of 5-over 145 after two rounds.

Ludvig Aberg is at the top of the leaderboard with an aggregate score of 5-under 135. Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied at T2 with a score of 4-under 136.

A look at Francesco Molinari's performance in 2024

Francesco Molinari hasn't had a great 2024 season so far. Of the ten starts including the 2024 US Open, he has missed the cut in seven of the tournaments. He started with a fifth finish at the Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour but failed to imitate his performance.

Francesco Molinari finished T73 at the Farmers Insurance Open and T54 at the Players Championship. He is currently positioned at T57 at the US Open 2024.

Let's take a look at Francesco Molinari's performance in the 2024 season:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Farmers Insurance Open: T73 (70-69-77-74, 290, +2) Mexico Open at Vidanta: Missed Cut (74-70, 144, +2) Cognizant Classic: Missed Cut (70-72, 142, E) THE PLAYERS Championship: T54 (72-69-73-72, 286, -2) Valspar Championship: Missed Cut (70-73, 143, +1) Corales Puntacana Championship: Missed Cut (70-72, 142, -2) PGA Championship: Missed Cut (71-75, 146, +4) U.S. Open: T57 (73-72, 145, +5)

2023-24 DP World Tournaments

Dubai Invitational: 5 (68-70-68-63, 269, -15) Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Missed Cut (72-73, 145, +1)

