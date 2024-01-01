WATCH: Full travel schedule of PGA Tour golfers for 2024 season including all Majors, Olympics, and Presidents Cup

The PGA Tour's travel schedule for the 2024 season includes visits to six countries. France can be counted as the seventh destination, as it will host the Olympic Games in which several of the Tour's top players will participate.

The PGA Tour schedule also takes into account the Presidents Cup, which will be held in Canada (as well as the Canadian Open) and the four Majors. Three of the Majors take place in the United States and The Open Championship will be held in Scotland (one week after the Scottish Open).

All the stops on the PGA Tour schedule can be seen in a video posted on social media by Golf.com:

"We present to you: the 2024 PGA Tour (and majors/Olympics/Presidents Cup) travel schedule. 🤯 (Via @kclairerogers )"

Expand Tweet

The 2024 season will kick off in Hawaii with the first two events of the year on the PGA Tour. They are The Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua and the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

The Tour will then move to the continental United States to play three consecutive tournaments in California - The American Express at Pete Dye Stadium Course, the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course, and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale and The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club will follow. The first international flight of the season comes next, with the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

In March, several tournaments will be played in Florida. The Cognizant Classic at the PGA National Resort, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, The PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, and the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort will be played in the Sunshine State.

Concurrent with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Grand Reserve Golf Club will host the Puerto Rico Open.

The Tour will then travel to Texas to play two tournaments before the first Major of the season. They are the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course and the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. The Masters at Augusta National will follow.

Schedule for the second part of the 2024 PGA Tour Season

The Masters will be followed by the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links and, at the same time, the Corales Puntacana Championship at the Puntacana Resort & Club. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans at the TPC Louisiana will close the month of April for the PGA Tour.

May will be one of the busiest months of the year, starting with The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. It will be followed by the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club and, at the same time, the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The second Major of the season, the PGA Championship, will be hosted by Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. It will be followed by the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas and will close the month with the RBC Canadian Open.

June will bring the US Open at Pinehurst sandwiched between two Signature Events, The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield and the Travelers Championship at River Highlands. The Rocket Mortgage Classic will close out the month at Detroit Golf Club.

The penultimate month of the season, July, will come with a trip to Europe, but before that, the John Deere Classic will be played at TPC Deere Run. Following that will be the Scottish Open at The Renaissance. A week later, the fourth and final major of the season, The Open Championship, will be held at Royal Troon.

The Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club will be the counterpart of the British Open. The 3M Open from the TPC Twin Cities will give way to the last month of the season.

August will bring the FedEx Cup, but this month will also witness many stars from the PGA Tour represent their countries in the Olympics which will be held at Le Golf National, France.

The last tournament of the PGA Tour regular season, the Wyndham Championship, will be hosted by Sedgefield Country Club. Following this will be the postseason playoffs.

The TPC Southwind will host the FedEx St. Jude Championship and Castle Pine will do the same with the BMW Championship. The TOUR Championship will define the FedEx Cup champion at East Lake.

To close out the year on the PGA Tour, the Presidents Cup will be played between September 24-29 in Montreal, Canada.