WATCH: Gareth Bale celebrates after making first ever hole-in-one, creates a 'video for the ages' in the process

Gareth Bale just hit his first hole-in-one of his life. The former Wales soccer team captain added another achievement by making his first hole-in-one at Torrey Pines, where Farmers Insurance Cup was held earlier this year. Torrey Pines is a familiar venue for the US Open and PGA Tour events.

The prestigious moment took place on the par-3 third hole of 200 yards and was captured on video by Bale's good friend Ollie Schindler.

In the video, Schindler did the commentary from the background and can be heard saying:

"Hole-in-one time, never had one, this is the hole to do it."

Bale's reaction to what is usually a rare occurrence in golf was priceless.

"This is a video for the ages," Schindler added. "Wow. Gareth Bale. He doesn't just do bicycle kicks!"

Everyone is familiar with Bale's love for golf. The 33-year-old former Real Madrid star used to play golf on his off days during his football career. Since retirement, he has fully committed to golf.

Bale owns a three-hole golf course at his home in Cardiff. All three holes' designs are inspired by the iconic seventeenth hole at Sawgrass, the eighth hole at Royal Troon, and the twelfth hole at Augusta.

Although Bale still maintains that he plays golf as a hobby the possibility to pursue the game professionally can't be dismissed.

How did Gareth Bale perform at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Gareth Bale during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three

Bale also competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am's amateur portion was shortened to 54 holes due to challenging weather conditions at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Gareth Bale aggregated his three-day total to 16-under at AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am. He finished at T-16 along with his American playing partner Joseph Bramlett.

When did Gareth Bale retire from football?

Bale's 17-year-long international football career came to an end in January. He is one of the most celebrated footballers from Wales with 40 goals in 111 appearances.

Bale was just 16 years and 315 days old when he debuted for Wales in 2006, becoming the youngest-ever debutant for the country. Before that, he played for the under-17 team in 2005 and soon for U21 in May 2006. 11 days later he was in the senior team.

Bale's club career began with Southampton in 2006 before he moved to Tottenham Hotspur the following year. It was in 2013 when Bale's career took a major turn after Real Madrid roped him in for €100 million, which was the highest transfer fee at the time.

Bale played a significant role in one of Real Madrid's most successful phases where they won five UEFA Champions League titles along with three La Liga trophies. In the summer of 2022, his contract with Real Madrid came to an end and he moved to Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles FC.

The 2022 Football World Cup was Bale's last international event as the star footballer called it quits in January after 16 years of a senior career.

