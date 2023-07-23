“$10 a glove” - Brian Harman's playful 'pro shop' under umbrella at Royal Liverpool draws amusing fan reactions

Brian Harman is currently leading at the 2023 Open Championship. The weather at the Open Championship is mucky, windy, and wet. With rain pouring down on the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, most golfers are carrying around an umbrella. However, Harman has come completely armed and prepared - with golf gloves.

He was seen practically carrying around a shop full of golf gloves. Needless to say, Harman is prepared to fight for his first major victory. With the weather not improving anytime soon, it looks like he might go through all those gloves, or even hand them out to other golfers.

On seeing the photo, fans had some hilarious reactions to Brian Harman's almost shopful of gloves. Fans were amused at the large amount of gloves he was carrying around for himself. One remarked jokingly:

"$10 a glove"

UkUsaGolf @ukusagolf @KylePorterCBS I will say, he is prepared

Brian Harman shot a fantastic 65 during the second round of the Open Championship to tie Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's record for the lowest 36-hole score at the Open. He maintained his consistency going into the third round, where he shot a 69, five shots clear of the second-placed Jon Rahm.

Brian Harman looks to pick up first-ever major win

Brian Harman is on the cusp of winning a major, and he is taking all the steps to make sure that he follows through with his consistent performances. He also held the 54-hole lead at the 2017 US Open, but lost it because of lack of focus.

This time, however, he has done things differently. Speaking via Yahoo Sports, he said:

"I've thought about winning majors for my whole entire life. It's the whole reason I work as hard as I do and why I practice as much as I do and why I sacrifice as much as I do. Tomorrow, if that's going to come to fruition for me, it has to be all about the golf. It has to be execution and just staying in the moment."

Harman will be paired with Jon Rahm, who is looking to win his second major of the season after winning the 2023 Masters. The Royal Liverpool course is not an easy one to navigate, and both golfers will have to play extremely carefully, especially on the back nine.