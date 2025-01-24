WATCH: Golf legend Lee Trevino recalls 8-year-old Scottie Scheffler's impressive golf skills

Golf legend Lee Trevino recently did a YouTube video with Golf.com titled 'Warming up w/ Lee Trevino'. In a segment posted by Golf.com on X, the 85-year-old recounted how incredible the now PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler was even when he was only eight.

Trevino talked about Scheffler's early days at the Royal Oaks club in Houston, where Trevino was a member.

"(When) Scottie came to Dallas, he was eight years old, from New Jersey. His dad was looking for a club for him and he found Royal Oaks on Greenville Avenue. I was there. I have been a member there since 1970," he recalled.

He further shared an amusing reason as to why he never played with Scheffler.

"So, he comes out and joins and he would come out there and he would be putting on a green. Wanted to putt for nickels. I wouldn't putt him because I couldn't beat him." he said.

Today, the world recognizes Scottie Scheffler as one of the best golfers in the circuit, if not the best. However, the golfer knew his potential even when he was a junior and never shied away from expressing his ambitions. Lee Trevino shared another story about it:

"And he always had long pants as a little junior. He never wore shorts and we told him. We said, 'Why aren't you wearing short?'. He said, 'Because I am going to be a pro someday. And pros don't wear short.' That's exactly what he said. I tell you, I watched him hit. I was up close to him. I have never seen anybody hit a golf ball like that," Trevino recounted.

Scottie Scheffler joined the PGA Tour in 2020 and earned his first win on the circuit at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open. He defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff. The ace golfer has never looked back since. In 2024 alone, he registered seven PGA Tour titles to his name along with the Paris Olympics gold medal.

His wins included the Masters green jacket and the Player's Championship as well. Scheffler was a part of the Presidents Cup winning US team as well. Naturally, he was named the Player of the Year by the PGA Tour.

"Nobody ever hit a ball like this guy" - Lee Trevino on Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Source: Imagn)

Lee Trevino competed with some of the best golfers in the world back in his day including Jack Nicklaus, Sam Snead, Gary Player among others. However, the legend confessed that he had never seen someone "hit a ball" like Scottie Scheffler did.

Speaking in the same video, he said:

"I played with (Jack) Nicklaus, my whole life. Nobody ever hit a ball like this guy. Gosh Almighty, he took that 8-iron out and he hit that sumbi*** from here to that red flag over there. I never seen anybody hit it like that. His driver, he was flying the tee putting in on 18-green."

Scheffler is currently out of competition after a freak right hand injury sustained on Christmas. He even underwent a surgery for the same. Recently spotted exercising, the 28-year-old is expected to return to action at the AT & T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the end of January.

