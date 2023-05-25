Watch : Harry Styles draws massive gallery at St. Andrews as fans flock to watch him golf at the British Open

Harry Styles decided to enjoy a round at the famous St. Andrews course. The course will be sorely missed until it comes back in 2027 once again for the Open. However, St. Andrews managed to attract a huge gallery of spectators who watched on as the celebrity and golfer decided to play.

Often referred to as the Home of Golf, The St. Andrews course gallery was packed when Harry Styles decided to make a stop. Styles was in town and as he played on the golf course crowd grew. By the time he reached the last hole, there was a hold of spectators watching him play on.

Styles played along the famed Road Hole and even though there are always spectators near the course, the crowd this time was large in number. The St. Andrews course is considered to be the oldest golf course and holds a lot of history to it.

Harry Styles is in town to perform at Edinburgh. Before his gig he decided to stop at the iconic course, because he simply could not give up the chance to play at it.

Harry Styles enjoys a round of golf at St. Andrews

It is a public course that spans over common land and is known as the home of golf since it was believed that golf was first played there all the way back in the 15th century. The Open Championship and women's British Open is often held on the St. Andrews golf course.

Styles has enjoyed playing golf for quite a long time. He even started a golf management company, Modest! Golf Management, with his previous bandmate Niall Horan. While the company is now entirely under Horan, Styles still has a passion for golf.

Speaking about his love for the game, a source said via The Sun's Bizarre column:

"Harry loves to unwind by playing golf. When you’ve got over 60,000 fans screaming your name with every movement, it can be overwhelming. A round of golf is the complete opposite of a stadium show – it’s peaceful and by its nature comes with privacy, so it’s perfect. "

Styles checks out any golf courses he can when he is on tour all over the world and makes sure to pack golf attire in his bag at all times.

