WATCH: Hideki Matsuyama repeats TGL rival's flag pole fail that had Tiger Woods in splits

Hideki Matsuyama repeated TGL rival’s flag pole fail, which had Tiger Woods in splits. The TGL’s social media page shared a video of Hideki Matsuyama’s bunker shot from the Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC’s game on Monday, February 24.

Ad

The bunker shot was for the 11th hole, and Matsuyama hit a sand wedge six feet nine inches to the bunker. Finally, the ball hit the middle of the pole and didn't end up in the hole. As a result, Atlanta Drive GC won the hole by concession for one point.

The same thing was shown in the TGL’s video shared on X. Matsuyama, clad in green polo and white pants, took a shot and the ball ended up just before the hole. The post was shared with a caption:

Ad

Trending

“Not the first time this has happened in TGL.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC game was won by Atlanta Drive GC with 3-6. In the singles, only Rory McIlroy from the Boston Common Golf won a match against Patrick Cantlay for the 15th hole.

This isn't the first time someone hit the ball in the middle of the flagstick in a TGL match. A similar situation happened on January 14 during the Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links game. Kevin Kisner stole the show with his razor-blade bunker shot that almost cut the flag into pieces.

Ad

Following the shot, Tiger Woods couldn't hold back his laughter. Later, Woods said ( via Golf.com):

“I’m still hurting I’m laughing so hard…I didn’t think anyone could get hurt out here. It almost cleared the stands. It was rising, oh my God.”

At the end of the match, the Los Angeles Golf Club won the event with 12-1 against the Jupiter Links.

Ad

How is Hideki Matsuyama performing in 2025 PGA Tour events?

Hideki Matsuyama played in six PGA Tour events in 2025 including a triumph at the Sentry Tournament with a score of 35 under 257. After that, he had two top-20 finishes including a T16 at the Sony Open and a T13 at the Genesis Invitational with 11 under 269 and 4 under 284, respectively. Here's a list of Hideki Matsuyama's 2025 PGA Tour performances so far:

The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course): Winner, 65-65-62-65, 257 (-35)

Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: T16, 67-69-67-66, 269 (-11)

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T32, 68-75-70-76, 289 (+1)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T48, 70-69-71-71, 281 (-7)

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T25, 70-70-65-70, 275 (-9)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T13, 74-72-68-70, 284 (-4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback