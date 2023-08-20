Watch: Jason Day left stunned after his shot misses hole-in-one by a whisker

Australian Jason Day had an unfortunate tournament at the BMW Championship. He even finished with a score well above par. But, even so, he showed the great quality he can develop, making one of the most spectacular plays of the closing round.

Jason Day almost made an ace on the 16th hole at Olympia Fields Country Club on Sunday. It is a 203-yard, par 3 hole. Given its length, Day used one of his irons to go straight for the green.

The Australian's ball traveled at 137 miles per hour (mph) with the exact high, spin and direction to reach the hole. Indeed, the ball landed less than a foot from the flag, however, it bounce did not go into the hole, but instead whimsically hit the pin 12 inches away.

The images released by the PGA Tour on its social networks show Day showing with gestures his inability to understand how the ball did not go into the hole after such a spectacular shot.

With his next shot, Day got a birdie, and made par on his last two holes, to finish the round with an even score. This was good enough for him to finish with an overall score of 7-over 287.

Jason Day at the BMW Championship

Jason Day had a discreet but not completely bad first day, as he finished with a score of -1. That day he made four birdies, but three bogeys did not allow him a better result.

The second and third rounds were the real problem for Day. They were two +4 in a row, with too many bogeys (10) and even a double bogey to close Saturday.

Jason Day might be earning a spot in the FedEx Cup Top 30 (Image via Getty).

On Sunday, he looked tighter, but the bad was already done. Day ends his participation in the BMW Championship in T45, with the tournament still to finish.

The Australian is currently in 21st place in the FedEx Cup ranking, with 1,531 points. This result in the BMW Championship would give him 48.74 points, which would bring Day to around 1,579 points.

With this record, the projections of the official PGA Tour website indicate that Day should remain in the Top 30 of the FedEx Cup ranking. In this way, he would be reaching a place in the field of the TOUR Championship, the final event of the season.

Jason Day has participated in 12 editions of the BMW Championship, including the 2023 edition. His best results have been the victory obtained in 2015 and two fourth places (2013 and 2017).

As for the TOUR Championship, Day has qualified eight times, with three Top 10 as his best results.